Some abortions resume in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas – Abortions quickly resumed in some Texas clinics Thursday after a federal judge halted the most restrictive abortion law in the U.S., but other physicians remained hesitant, afraid the court order would not stand for long and thrust them back into legal jeopardy.

It was unclear how many abortions Texas clinics rushed to perform in the 24 hours after U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman suspended the law known as Senate Bill 8, which since early September had banned abortions once cardiac activity is detected, usually around six weeks.

Prior to the blistering 113-page order late Wednesday, other courts had declined to stop the law, which bans abortions before some women even know they are pregnant.

Torrential rains in Alabama deadly

Terrified drivers climbed out of swamped cars and muddy floodwater flowed through neighborhoods after a stalled weather front dumped as much as 13 inches of rain in parts of Alabama, leaving entire communities underwater Thursday and killing at least four people.

A 4-year-old girl and an 18-year-old woman died in separate incidents when floods carried away vehicles in northeast Alabama, police said. The bodies of a boyfriend and girlfriend, both 23, were found inside a car that was swept away by a swollen stream in a Birmingham suburb, authorities said.

Mom target of civil rights complaint

A civil rights complaint was filed against a woman accused of telling a Black child who accidentally broke her son's toy that she would “kneel on his neck” and calling him a racial slur, the New Hampshire attorney general's office said Thursday.

Kristina Graper threatened the 9-year-old boy who was playing in a neighborhood park with her son May 10, the complaint said. Graper's son pushed the boy, and that push resulted in the boy “breaking a foam missile or foam bullet” that belonged to Graper's son. Her son ran home to tell her what happened.

Graper then went back to the park and found the other child, threatening him that she would “kneel on his neck,” according to the complaint. A witness told Graper that her behavior was unnecessary, and then Graper started yelling at that person. She called the child a racial slur before returning home, the complaint said.

Accused school shooter out on bond

Timothy George Simpkins, the 18-year-old student accused in a shooting at a high school in Arlington, Texas, was released from jail Thursday after posting bond.

Simpkins is accused of opening fire in a classroom Wednesday. Two people were shot and two others suffered unspecified injuries. He was jailed on three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police have said the shooting happened after a fight, but Simpkins' family said he had been bullied and robbed twice at school.

Biden to expand Utah monuments

President Joe Biden will expand two sprawling national monuments in Utah, the governor said Thursday, four years after President Donald Trump's administration in 2017 significantly downsized Bears Ears National Monuments and Grand Staircase-Escalante in southern Utah.

The cuts were decried by environmental and tribal groups who sued to reverse them, while conservative state leaders considered the size of both monuments U.S. government overreach and applauded the move.