On the air

Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

“This Week” on ABC

Time: 9 a.m.

Guests: Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen; Nick Clegg, Facebook's vice president of global affairs

“State of the Union” on CNN

Time: 9 a.m.

Guests: Clegg; Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.; Terry McAuliffe, Democratic nominee for governor in Virginia

“Meet the Press” on NBC

Time: 9 a.m.

Guests: Clegg; Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I.; former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham

“Fox News Sunday”

Time: 9 a.m.

Guests: Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del.; Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La.

“Face the Nation” on CBS

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Guests: Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.; Fiona Hill, former National Security Council senior director for European and Russian affairs; Mary C. Daly, president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco; Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former Food and Drug Administration commissioner

