    Sunday, October 10, 2021 1:00 am

    On the air

    Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

    “This Week” on ABC

    Time: 9 a.m.

    Guests: Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen; Nick Clegg, Facebook's vice president of global affairs

    “State of the Union” on CNN

    Time: 9 a.m.

    Guests: Clegg; Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.; Terry McAuliffe, Democratic nominee for governor in Virginia

    “Meet the Press” on NBC

    Time: 9 a.m.

    Guests: Clegg; Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I.; former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham

    “Fox News Sunday”

    Time: 9 a.m.

    Guests: Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del.; Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La.

    “Face the Nation” on CBS

    Time: 10:30 a.m.

    Guests: Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.; Fiona Hill, former National Security Council senior director for European and Russian affairs; Mary C. Daly, president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco; Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former Food and Drug Administration commissioner

    – Associated Press

