Southwest cancels 28% of flight slate

NEW YORK – Southwest Airlines canceled hundreds of flights over the weekend, blaming the woes on air traffic control issues and weather.

The airline canceled more than 1,000 flights, or 28% of its schedule, as of 3 p.m. Sunday, according to flight tracker FlightAware. That was the highest rate by far of the major U.S. airlines.

“TC issues and disruptive weather have resulted in a high volume of cancellations throughout the weekend while we work to recover our operation,” Southwest said Saturday on Twitter.

But Henry H. Harteveldt, president and travel industry analyst at The Atmosphere Research Group in San Francisco, points to other causes for the cancellations.

He says Southwest has scheduled more flights than it can handle, a problem that started in June. But Harteveldt added that the most troubling reason is the likelihood that some pilots who oppose Southwest's decision to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations are participating in an illegal job action where they call in sick or are engaging in a work slowdown.

Unruly passenger won't face charges

A passenger whose behavior aboard a flight Saturday prompted an emergency landing and evacuation at New York's LaGuardia Airport was released with no charges filed.

A passenger reported the man acting erratically on the Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis that prompted the pilot to declare an emergency landing. The plane halted on the taxiway short of its gate about 3 p.m., and video showed the man spread-eagled on the tarmac with emergency personnel kneeling beside him. He was later taken into custody.

Taliban: US will give humanitarian aid

The U.S. has agreed to provide humanitarian aid to a desperately poor Afghanistan on the brink of an economic disaster, while refusing to give political recognition to the country's new Taliban rulers, the Taliban said Sunday.

The statement came at the end of the first direct talks held in Doha, Qatar, between the former foes since the chaotic withdrawal of U.S. troops at the end of August. There was no immediate comment from the U.S. on the weekend meeting.

The Taliban said the talks “went well,” with Washington freeing up humanitarian aid to Afghanistan after agreeing not to link such assistance to formal recognition of the Taliban.

Woman killed during shootout in bar

A shootout at a busy bar in St. Paul, Minnesota, early Sunday left a woman dead and 14 other people wounded, authorities said.

Police said preliminary information indicated several people fired gunshots. Police arrested three men who were being treated at a hospital for injuries from the shootout.

Man sought in officer killing caught

A man accused of gunning down an Alamo, Georgia, police officer during his first shift with the department ambushed him in retaliation for the officer's arrest of an associate hours earlier, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said.

Damien Anthony Ferguson, 43, has been charged with murder in the death of Officer Dylan Harrison early Saturday.

On Friday afternoon, Harrison approached a driver in the parking lot of a convenience store across from the police department after he saw a traffic violation, authorities said. The driver refused to identify himself and the interaction escalated when the man pushed Harrison, who then used his Taser, arrested the man and took him to jail, authorities said.

Ferguson was taken into custody Sunday afternoon at his home without incident following a large manhunt.