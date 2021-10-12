Small plane hits homes; 2 killed

SANTEE, Calif. – A small plane crashed in a densely populated San Diego suburb Monday, killing at least two people, including a UPS driver, and leaving a trail of destruction that sent neighbors scrambling to help neighbors. At least two others were injured.

Witnesses described a retired couple being rescued from one of two homes that were destroyed in Santee, a largely residential suburb of 50,000 people. Ten other homes were damaged.

Several vehicles, including a delivery truck, were also torched.

Amodio's 'Jeopardy!' win streak ends

All good things must come to an end and Matt Amodio's historic run on “Jeopardy!” did just that on Monday's show, leaving the Yale doctoral student with 38 wins and more than $1.5 million in prize money.

Amodio failed to answer the Final Jeopardy! clue correctly and finished third on Monday's show, losing to new champion Jonathan Fisher, an actor from Coral Gables, Florida.

Amodio finished No. 2 on the all-time consecutive wins list behind only Ken Jennings' 74. Amodio's total winnings of $1,518,601 puts him third on the all-time nontournament list behind James Holzhauer ($2,462,216) and Jennings ($2,520,700).

Marshals won't be charged in slaying

Members of a U.S. Marshals Service task force will not be charged in the fatal shooting of Winston Smith Jr., a Black man who was killed while authorities were trying to arrest him as he sat in an SUV at a Minneapolis parking ramp June 3, a prosecutor announced Monday.

Crow Wing County Attorney Don Ryan said in letters dated last Wednesday that the task force members were justified in using deadly force when they shot Smith as they tried to detain him for allegedly being a felon in possession of a firearm.

California tops 70,000 COVID deaths

California's coronavirus death toll Monday reached another once-unfathomable milestone – 70,000 people – as the state emerges from the latest infection surge caused by the delta variant with the lowest rate of new cases among all states.

Data collected by Johns Hopkins University showed the state with 70,132 deaths. It's the most in the nation, surpassing Texas by about 3,000 and Florida by 13,000, although California's per capita fatality rate of 177 per 100,000 people ranks in the bottom third for the U.S.

Fire in siblings' 'fort' kills boy, 6

Authorities say a 6-year-old boy died after he and two siblings, ages 9 and 4, were playing with fire in a “fort” made from a concrete stairway on a flatbed trailer in Geismar, Louisiana.

The children used a lighter Sunday afternoon to set fire to “a small pile of combustible objects as though it was a campfire,” the state fire marshal's office said Monday. They had covered a hollow prefabricated concrete stairway as their play fort. “While the other two children were able to escape unharmed, the 6-year-old was trapped and died,” police said.

6.9 earthquake strikes off Alaska coast

A magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck off the coast of Alaska early Monday in what the Alaska Earthquake Center called an aftershock of a 8.2 quake from late July.

Monday's earthquake was felt throughout the Alaska Peninsula and Kodiak Island, according to the Alaska Earthquake Center.