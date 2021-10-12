'Surf City USA' beach reopens after spill

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. – Surfers and swimmers returned to the waves Monday at a popular Southern California beach that was shut for more than a week after an undersea pipeline leaked crude oil into the ocean.

The reopening of Huntington Beach – dubbed “Surf City USA” – came far sooner than many expected after a putrid smell blanketed the coast and blobs of crude began washing ashore.

City and state park officials decided to reopen the shoreline in Huntington Beach after water quality tests revealed no detectable levels of oil associated toxins in the ocean. That was good enough for Andrew Boyack, a 54-year-old commercial photographer, who usually surfs the waves in his hometown three or four times a week but has stayed out since the spill.

“There's lots of guys out so I figure it's probably all right, and I guess they tested it,” Boyack said.

This city of 200,000 people and nearby coastal communities have been reeling from the spill. The ocean has been closed, a popular air show canceled, fisheries shuttered and local shops have been walloped. The environmental impact on sensitive wetland habitats has been less severe than initially feared, but advocates say they're concerned about the long-term effects.

The shoreline in nearby Newport Beach also was reopened Monday after water quality testing revealed no unhealthful levels of oil-related toxins, said John Pope, a city spokesman.

On an overcast Monday, a handful of people played volleyball and residents walked, jogged and biked on a path along the beach. Surfers in wetsuits jogged to the shore carrying their boards, eager to return to the waves, some after being shooed away over the weekend by lifeguards on jet skis.

In Huntington Beach, the sand looked clear near the pier and there was no smell of oil. Workers in hazmat suits tasked with removing oily blobs continued to comb the sand.

Matt Harty, a 61-year-old retired construction supervisor, said he was glad to return to the waves in Huntington Beach with other early morning surfers. He said he's seen oil spills before and this one didn't seem that bad, and in fact, the beach looks great.

“This is the cleanest I've seen the beach in years, right, because there's been nobody here for a week,” Harty said. “I think they cleaned it up really well.”