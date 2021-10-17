On the air

Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

“This Week” on ABC

Time: 9 a.m.

Guests: Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Diane Swonk, chief economist at Grant Thornton

“Meet the Press” on NBC

Time: 9 a.m.

Guests: Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg; Gov. Asa Hutchinson, R-Ark.

“State of the Union” on CNN

Time: 9 a.m.

Guests: Pete Buttigieg; Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill.; comedian Jon Stewart

“Fox News Sunday”

Time: 9 a.m.

Guests: Anthony Fauci; Mohamed El-Erian, chief economic adviser at Allianz

“Face the Nation” on CBS preempted by NFL football

– Associated Press