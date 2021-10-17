The Journal Gazette
 
    Sunday, October 17, 2021 1:00 am

    On the air

    Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

    “This Week” on ABC

    Time: 9 a.m.

    Guests: Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Diane Swonk, chief economist at Grant Thornton

    “Meet the Press” on NBC

    Time: 9 a.m.

    Guests: Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg; Gov. Asa Hutchinson, R-Ark.

    “State of the Union” on CNN

    Time: 9 a.m.

    Guests: Pete Buttigieg; Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill.; comedian Jon Stewart

    “Fox News Sunday”

    Time: 9 a.m.

    Guests: Anthony Fauci; Mohamed El-Erian, chief economic adviser at Allianz

    “Face the Nation” on CBS preempted by NFL football

    – Associated Press

