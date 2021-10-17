Sunday, October 17, 2021 1:00 am
On the air
Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
“This Week” on ABC
Time: 9 a.m.
Guests: Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Diane Swonk, chief economist at Grant Thornton
“Meet the Press” on NBC
Time: 9 a.m.
Guests: Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg; Gov. Asa Hutchinson, R-Ark.
“State of the Union” on CNN
Time: 9 a.m.
Guests: Pete Buttigieg; Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill.; comedian Jon Stewart
“Fox News Sunday”
Time: 9 a.m.
Guests: Anthony Fauci; Mohamed El-Erian, chief economic adviser at Allianz
“Face the Nation” on CBS preempted by NFL football
– Associated Press
