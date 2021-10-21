Arbiter in Flint crisis: Official wrongly fired

DETROIT – The only Michigan official fired in the Flint water catastrophe likely was a “public scapegoat” who lost her job because of politics, an arbitrator said in ordering $191,880 in back pay and other compensation.

It's a remarkable victory for Liane Shekter Smith, who was head of the state's drinking water office when Flint's water system was contaminated with lead. She was removed and then fired in 2016 and subsequently faced criminal charges in one of the worst environmental disasters in U.S. history.

Shekter Smith was dismissed while engineers in her department – the “boots on the ground” in Flint – were suspended with pay before ultimately returning to work, the arbitrator said in a 22-page report obtained Wednesday by The AP.

Sheldon Stark said the state had failed to offer enough evidence to justify the firing of Shekter Smith, who had an “exemplary” record in government.

The Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy said an appeal was being considered.

“I'm dumbfounded. She was their boss,” said LeeAnne Walters, a Flint resident who is credited with exposing the lead contamination. “The system just spit in the face of every resident who died or was harmed. She should not be compensated for harming people.”