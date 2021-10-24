Drag race crash kills 2 children

KERRVILLE, Texas – A driver lost control during a Texas drag race and slammed into a crowd of spectators, killing two children and injuring eight other people Saturday, authorities said.

A 6-year-old boy and an 8-year-old boy were killed in the crash Saturday afternoon at an event called “Airport Race Wars 2” at the Kerrville-Kerr County Airport, police said in a news release. The organized event involved drivers speeding down a runway as they competed for cash.

The driver “lost control and left the runway, crashing into parked vehicles and striking spectators who were observing the races,” said police in Kerrville, about 60 miles northwest of San Antonio.

The injured included a 46-year-old woman who was listed in critical condition. The majority of the other injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Obama critical of GOP Virginia hopeful

Former President Barack Obama offered a sharp rebuke of the Republican candidate for Virginia governor, Glenn Youngkin, as he encouraged voters on Saturday to support Democrat Terry McAuliffe in the closely watched race.

Obama accused Youngkin of portraying himself as a friendly Everyman while encouraging what Obama called “lies and conspiracy theories.” Youngkin, a former private equity executive and a first-time candidate, refused for months to say whether President Joe Biden was legitimately elected. He has since said that Biden was, and that there was not widespread fraud in last year's elections.

Bryant widow: Misled by sheriff

Kobe Bryant's widow said she pleaded with the Los Angeles County sheriff to make sure no one takes photographs from the site of the 2020 helicopter crash that killed the basketball star, and he reassured that the area had been secured, court documents said.

Vanessa Bryant claims in court papers that she experienced “severe emotional distress” after first responders, including firefighters and sheriff's deputies, shared photographs of Kobe Bryant's body with a bartender and passed around “gratuitous photos of the dead children, parents and coaches.”