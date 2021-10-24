On the air

Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

“This Week” on ABC

Time: 9 a.m. Guests: Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases

“State of the Union” on CNN

Time: 9 a.m. Guests: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.; Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen; Gov. Asa Hutchinson, R-Ark.

“Meet the Press” on NBC

Time: 9 a.m. Guests: Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; Sens. Angus King, I-Maine, and Roy Blunt, R-Mo.

“Fox News Sunday”

Time: 9 a.m. Guests: Walensky; Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va.; Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif.

“Face the Nation” on CBS

Time: 10:30 a.m. Guests: Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss.; Gita Gopinath, chief economist of the International Monetary Fund; Zalmay Khalilzad, former U.S. special envoy for Afghanistan

– Associated Press