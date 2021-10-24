The Journal Gazette
 
    Sunday, October 24, 2021 1:00 am

    On the air

    Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

    “This Week” on ABC

    Time: 9 a.m. Guests: Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases

    “State of the Union” on CNN

    Time: 9 a.m. Guests: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.; Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen; Gov. Asa Hutchinson, R-Ark.

    “Meet the Press” on NBC

    Time: 9 a.m. Guests: Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; Sens. Angus King, I-Maine, and Roy Blunt, R-Mo.

    “Fox News Sunday”

    Time: 9 a.m. Guests: Walensky; Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va.; Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif.

    “Face the Nation” on CBS

    Time: 10:30 a.m. Guests: Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss.; Gita Gopinath, chief economist of the International Monetary Fund; Zalmay Khalilzad, former U.S. special envoy for Afghanistan

    – Associated Press

