Budget plan takes small step forward

WASHINGTON – It's big. It's messy. And it's very politically complicated. That's President Joe Biden's sweeping domestic policy package as Democratic leaders in Congress try to muscle it into law.

Fallout was brutal Friday on Capitol Hill after Biden's announcement of a $1.75 trillion framework, chiseled back from an initial $3.5 trillion plan, still failed to produce ironclad support from two key holdout senators – West Virginia's Joe Manchin and Arizonan Kyrsten Sinema.

Yet a formal nod of endorsement of Biden's plan from the party's Congressional Progressive Caucus late Thursday moved the president one step closer to the support needed for passage in the House. Determined to wrap it up, the House will try next week to pass Biden's big bill, along with a companion $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package.

“It's only 90% done,” said Rep. Joyce Beatty, D-Ohio, chair of the Congressional Black Caucus. “So you got to get through the complicated – the last 10%, as you know, is always the most difficult.”

Queen needs rest for 2 weeks: Docs

Queen Elizabeth II has been advised to rest for at least the next two weeks, accepting doctors' recommendations to take on only light duties and not travel, Buckingham Palace said Friday.

The decision comes days after the 95-year-old sovereign underwent medical tests and spent the night at London's King Edward VII's Hospital, her first such stay in eight years.

She canceled a trip to mark 100 years since the creation of Northern Ireland on Oct. 20. That was followed only days later by the announcement that she would not appear at the U.N. climate conference in Glasgow.

Protests held as climate talks near

Protesters took to the streets Friday in London's historic financial district to lobby against the use of fossil fuels ahead of the start of the U.N. climate summit in the Scottish city of Glasgow.

The protests in London, which were joined by Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, are part of a global day of action before leaders head to Glasgow for the U.N. Climate Change Conference, known as COP26, that starts Sunday.

The mood ahead of the talks appears fairly downbeat, with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the summit's host, saying it's “touch and go” whether there will be a positive outcome.

On Friday, U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres that “there is a serious risk that Glasgow will not deliver.” He said despite updated climate targets by many countries, the world is “still careening towards climate catastrophe.”

Russia again sets virus death record

Russia on Friday recorded another daily record of coronavirus deaths as authorities hoped to stem the contagion by keeping most people off work.

The government's coronavirus task force reported 1,163 deaths in 24 hours, the largest daily number since the pandemic began. That brought Russia's official total to 236,220 deaths, by far the highest in Europe.

Judge rejects suit against Chicago

A federal judge Friday denied a motion by 130 Chicago firefighters and other city employees to temporarily halt enforcement of the city's requirement that all its workers report whether they've received the COVID-19 vaccination or risk being put on no-pay status.

During an hourlong hearing, U.S. District Judge John Lee methodically dismantled arguments made in the lawsuit. He said, for example, that he saw no evidence that either Mayor Lori Lightfoot or Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker exceeded their authority by imposing mandates this year to slow the spread of the deadly virus.

Lee said employees were making the same arguments that the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals rejected just this summer when it ruled that Indiana University could proceed with its plan to require students and employees to get vaccinated for the virus.

NYC up against vaccine deadline

Come Monday, New York City is facing the possibility of mounting trash, closed firehouses and fewer police and ambulances on the street as a COVID-19 vaccine mandate looms and thousands of municipal workers remain unwilling to get the shots.

Police officers, firefighters, garbage collectors and most other city workers faced a 5 p.m. Friday deadline to show proof they've gotten at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Workers who don't comply will be put on unpaid leave starting Monday.

Mayor Bill de Blasio held firm on the mandate even as tempers flared Friday with six firefighters relieved of duty and facing suspension for taking a fire truck to a lawmaker's office and threatening his staff over the vaccine mandate.

Nearly 1,000 officers were vaccinated on Friday alone, the NYPD said, rushing to meet the deadline and an extra incentive: workers who got a shot by Friday would get $500.

Man gets 26 years for al-Qaida link

A military jury at Fort Meade imposed a sentence of 26 years Friday on a former Maryland man who admitted joining al-Qaida and has been held at the Guantanamo Bay detention center.

But under a plea deal, the man could be released as soon as next year because of his cooperation with U.S. authorities.

Majid Khan, a 41-year-old citizen of Pakistan who came to the U.S. in the 1990s and graduated from high school near Baltimore, earlier pleaded guilty to war crimes charges that included conspiracy and murder for his involvement in al-Qaida plots such as the deadly bombing of the J.W. Marriott hotel in Jakarta, Indonesia, in August 2003.

Armorer unaware of live rounds

Attorneys for Hannah Gutierrez Reed, the 24-year-old armorer who was in charge of weapons on the “Rust” movie set where Alec Baldwin fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, say she doesn't know where the live rounds found there came from, and blamed producers for unsafe working conditions.

“Ultimately this set would never have been compromised if live ammo were not introduced,” said attorneys Jason Bowles and Robert Gorence in a statement.

“Hannah and the prop master gained control over the guns and she never witnessed anyone shoot live rounds with these guns and nor would she permit that.”

Kinzinger says he won't run again

Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, a critic of Donald Trump's who is on the panel investigating the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol attack by the former president's supporters, announced Friday that he will not seek reelection next year.

Kinzinger announced his decision in a video, saying the “time is now” to move on. “My disappointment in the leaders that don't lead is huge,” he said.

The announcement came hours after Democrats in Illinois approved new congressional district maps that put Kinzinger in the same district as GOP Rep. Darin LaHood, a strong supporter of Trump's who said Friday he plans to seek reelection.

Execution dosage under scrutiny

While medical experts say it's unclear why an Oklahoma inmate began convulsing and vomiting after the first of three drugs used to execute him was administered, all agree the dosage was massive compared with what's standard in surgeries – with one doctor calling it “insane.”

The state's prisons agency is likely to face new litigation, which may focus on the state's description of the execution of John Marion Grant for the 1998 slaying of a prison cafeteria worker as “in accordance with” protocols.

Grant, 60, convulsed and vomited after the sedative midazolam was administered.

He was declared unconscious about 15 minutes after receiving the first drug and declared dead about six minutes after that, at 4:21 p.m.