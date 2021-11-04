High court mulls NY gun carry law

WASHINGTON – The Supreme Court on Wednesday seemed ready to strike down a restrictive New York gun permitting law, but the justices also seemed worried about issuing a broad ruling that could threaten gun restrictions on subways, bars, stadiums and other gathering places.

The court was hearing arguments in its biggest guns case in more than a decade, a dispute over whether New York's law violates the Second Amendment right to “keep and bear arms.” The law's defenders have said striking it down would lead to more guns on the streets of cities including New York and Los Angeles.

Supreme Court decisions in 2008 and 2010 established a nationwide right to keep a gun at home for self-defense. The question the court is now confronting is about the right to carry a gun outside the home. In most of the country, gun owners have little difficulty legally carrying their weapons when they go out. But about half a dozen states, including California and several Eastern states, restrict the carrying of guns to those who can demonstrate a particular need for doing so. The justices could decide whether those laws, known as “may issue” laws, can stand.

Philadelphia bans minor traffic stops

The mayor ordered police Wednesday to stop pulling over drivers for low-level offenses that critics say lead to disproportionate stops of minority drivers, making Philadelphia the largest city government in the U.S. to ban what are sometimes called pretextual stops.

The executive order from Mayor Jim Kenney bans officers from pulling over vehicles solely for a handful of traffic offenses deemed “secondary violations,” such as improperly displayed registration or inspection stickers, and single broken taillights.

Iran holding seized oil tanker, US says

Iran seized a Vietnamese-flagged oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman last month and still holds the vessel, two U.S. officials told The Associated Press on Wednesday, revealing the latest provocation in Mideast waters as tensions escalate between Iran and the United States over Tehran's nuclear program.

Iran's powerful paramilitary Revolutionary Guard troops took control of the MV Southys, a vessel that analysts suspect of trying to transfer sanctioned Iranian crude oil to Asia, on Oct. 24 at gunpoint. U.S. forces had monitored the seizure, but ultimately didn't take action as the vessel sailed into Iranian waters.

US advisers urge hepatitis B vaccine

A government advisory committee Wednesday recommended that all U.S. adults younger than 60 be vaccinated against hepatitis B, because progress against the liver-damaging disease has stalled.

The decision means that tens of millions of U.S. adults – mostly between the ages of 30 and 59 – would be advised to get shots.

South African author wins Booker prize

South African writer Damon Galgut won the prestigious Booker Prize for fiction Wednesday with “The Promise,” a novel about one white family's reckoning with South Africa's racist history.