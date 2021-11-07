The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Public notices
  • Jobs
  • Obituaries
  • Celebrations
  • Classifieds
  • Advertising
    •  
    Weather
    Sunday, November 07, 2021 1:00 am

    On the air

    Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

    “Meet the Press” on NBC

    Time: 9 a.m.

    Guests: Gov. Phil Murphy, D-N.J.; New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern

    “Face the Nation” on CBS

    Time: 10:30 a.m.

    Guests: Cedric Richmond, senior adviser to the president; Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va.; FedEx CEO Fred Smith; former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb

    “This Week” on ABC

    Time: 9 a.m.

    Guests: Surgeon General Vivek Murthy

    “State of the Union” on CNN

    Time: 9 a.m.

    Guests: Richmond; Mayor-elect Eric Adams, D-N.Y.; Gov. Larry Hogan, R-Md.; Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va.

    “Fox News Sunday”

    Time: 9 a.m.

    Guests: Reps. James Clyburn, D-S.C., and Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.; former Defense Secretary Leon Panetta; Marc Short, former chief of staff to former Vice President Mike Pence

    – Associated Press

    Share this article

    Share
    Email story

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required
    Newsletters  