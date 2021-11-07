On the air

Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

“Meet the Press” on NBC

Time: 9 a.m.

Guests: Gov. Phil Murphy, D-N.J.; New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern

“Face the Nation” on CBS

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Guests: Cedric Richmond, senior adviser to the president; Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va.; FedEx CEO Fred Smith; former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb

“This Week” on ABC

Time: 9 a.m.

Guests: Surgeon General Vivek Murthy

“State of the Union” on CNN

Time: 9 a.m.

Guests: Richmond; Mayor-elect Eric Adams, D-N.Y.; Gov. Larry Hogan, R-Md.; Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va.

“Fox News Sunday”

Time: 9 a.m.

Guests: Reps. James Clyburn, D-S.C., and Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.; former Defense Secretary Leon Panetta; Marc Short, former chief of staff to former Vice President Mike Pence

