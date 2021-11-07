Sunday, November 07, 2021 1:00 am
On the air
Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
“Meet the Press” on NBC
Time: 9 a.m.
Guests: Gov. Phil Murphy, D-N.J.; New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern
“Face the Nation” on CBS
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Guests: Cedric Richmond, senior adviser to the president; Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va.; FedEx CEO Fred Smith; former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb
“This Week” on ABC
Time: 9 a.m.
Guests: Surgeon General Vivek Murthy
“State of the Union” on CNN
Time: 9 a.m.
Guests: Richmond; Mayor-elect Eric Adams, D-N.Y.; Gov. Larry Hogan, R-Md.; Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va.
“Fox News Sunday”
Time: 9 a.m.
Guests: Reps. James Clyburn, D-S.C., and Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.; former Defense Secretary Leon Panetta; Marc Short, former chief of staff to former Vice President Mike Pence
– Associated Press
