Prosecution rests in Rittenhouse case

KENOSHA, Wis. – The first man killed by Kyle Rittenhouse on the streets of Kenosha was shot at a range of just a few feet and had soot injuries that could indicate he had his hand over the barrel of Rittenhouse's rifle, a pathologist testified Tuesday.

But it was unclear from video footage whether Joseph Rosenbaum was grabbing for Rittenhouse's gun or trying to swat it away, said the witness, Dr. Doug Kelley, with the Milwaukee County medical examiner's office.

Kelley was one of the final witnesses for the state before prosecutors rested their murder case after 51/2 days of testimony that were aimed at portraying Rittenhouse as the aggressor but often bolstered the young man's claim of self-defense. His lawyers have suggested the 17-year-old was afraid his gun would be taken away and used against him.

Trump officials broke law, probe finds

At least 13 former Trump administration officials violated the law by intermingling campaigning with their official government duties, according to a new federal investigation released Tuesday.

The report from the Office of Special Counsel says the officials broke the law without consequence and with the administration's approval as part of a “willfull disregard for the Hatch Act,” which prohibits government officials from using their official roles to influence elections, including supporting candidates while acting in their official capacities.

Lawsuits pile on Astroworld concert

Lawsuits are piling up less than a week after the deadly crowd crush at the Astroworld concert, and legal experts say the risk is mounting that juries could decide against rapper Travis Scott and the companies behind the tragic event in Houston.

Several legal experts told The Associated Press that Scott's past incitement of concertgoers offers a history that could make it easier to pursue negligence claims against companies that planned and managed the show, which killed eight people and left hundreds injured. And although the investigations have just begun, experts expect dozens more lawsuits seeking damages that could climb into hundreds of millions of dollars.

Infrastructure funds target supply chain

President Joe Biden spoke with the CEOs of Wal-Mart, Target, UPS and FedEx on Tuesday about how to relieve the supply chain challenges as ships are still waiting to dock at some of the country's leading ports.

The key problem is that these ports are experiencing record volumes of shipping containers as the economy has recovered from the pandemic.

Members of Suu Kyi's party sentenced

A court in Myanmar sentenced two members of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi's political party to 90 years and 75 years in prison on Tuesday after finding them guilty of corruption, their lawyer said.

The sentences appeared to be the most severe so far for any of the dozens of members of Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy who were arrested after the military seized power on Feb. 1.