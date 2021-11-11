China, US to improve climate cooperation

GLASGOW, Scotland – The world's top carbon polluters, China and the United States, agreed Wednesday to increase their cooperation and speed up action to rein in climate-damaging emissions, signaling a mutual effort on global warming at a time of tension over their other disputes.

In back-to-back news conferences at U.N. climate talks in Glasgow, Chinese climate envoy Xie Zhenhua and U.S. counterpart John Kerry said the two countries would work together to accelerate the emissions reductions required to meet the goals of the 2015 Paris Agreement on climate change.

China also agreed for the first time to crack down on methane leaks, following the lead of the Biden administration's efforts to curb the potent greenhouse gas. Beijing and Washington agreed to share technology to reduce emissions.

Combs, Stapleton big CMA winners

Chris Stapleton was the big winner with six trophies and Luke Combs won the biggest prize with entertainer of the year at the 55th annual Country Music Association Awards on Wednesday night.

Stapleton won song of the year and single of the year for “Starting Over” and took album of the year for his record of the same name. And he gets two more trophies as producer on the single and album. He then won male vocalist of the year for the fifth time and it appeared he would sweep the night before Combs ended the show by winning entertainer of the year.

The Brothers Osborne won vocal duo of the year for the fourth time. Allen was openly tearful as he became the second Black performer to win new artist of the year. Darius Rucker was the first.

Baldwin sued over 'Rust' shooting

The head of lighting on the film “Rust” filed a lawsuit Wednesday over Alec Baldwin's fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the New Mexico set of the Western, alleging negligence that caused him “severe emotional distress” that will haunt him forever.

Serge Svetnoy said in the suit that the bullet that killed his close friend Hutchins, narrowly missed him, and he held her head as she died.

Philadelphia fire smoke not hazardous

No toxic chemicals at levels hazardous to human health have been found at a junkyard fire in Philadelphia that spread huge amounts of smoke over parts of the city, authorities said Wednesday, but they warned people to limit their time outside.

Nearly 100 firefighters responded to the blaze around 3 p.m. Tuesday in southwest Philadelphia, including marine units that pumped water from the Schuylkill River to douse the flames.

Michigan AG sorry for drunk tailgate

Michigan's attorney general apologized Wednesday and said she drank too much booze before last month's Michigan-Michigan State football game.

Dana Nessel, a Democrat, told her story on Facebook, even posting a photo of herself slumped in a seat at Spartan Stadium on Oct. 30 with a Michigan hat covering her face. “I am human. Sometimes I screw up,” she said.

DHS warns of 'heightened threat'

The U.S. faces a “heightened threat environment” from domestic extremists and people inspired by foreign terrorist groups with the approach of the holiday season, the Department of Homeland Security warned Wednesday.

While DHS said it had no credible information on a specific threat, the agency warns that mass gatherings for the upcoming religious holidays could be potential targets.