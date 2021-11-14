Sunday, November 14, 2021 1:00 am
On the air
Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
“This Week” on ABC
Time: 9 a.m.
Guests: Brian Deese, director of the White House National Economic Council; Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo.
“Meet the Press” on NBC
Time: 9 a.m.
Guests: Brian Deese; Gov. Chris Sununu, R-N.H.; Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.
“Face the Nation” on CBS
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Guests: Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen; Gov. Jared Polis, D-Colo.; David Malpass, president of the World Bank Group; Neel Kashkari, president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis; former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb
“State of the Union” on CNN
Time: 9 a.m.
Guests: Deese; Reps. Fred Upton, R-Mich., and Karen Bass, D-Calif.
“Fox News Sunday”
Time: 9 a.m.
Guests: Dr. Vivek Murthy, U.S. surgeon general; Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton
– Associated Press
