On the air

Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

“This Week” on ABC

Time: 9 a.m.

Guests: Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases

“Meet the Press” on NBC

Time: 9 a.m.

Guests: Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg; Sens. Jon Tester, D-Mont., and Kevin Cramer, R-N.D.

“Face the Nation” on CBS

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Guests: Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., and Ted Cruz, R-Texas; NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson; former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb

“State of the Union” on CNN

Time: 9 a.m.

Guests: Fauci; Gov. Chris Sununu, R-N.H.; Lt. Gov.-elect Winsome Sears, R-Va.; Beto O'Rourke, Democratic candidate for Texas governor

“Fox News Sunday”

Time: 9 a.m.

Guests: Brian Deese, director of the White House National Economic Council; former Gov. Chris Christie, R-N.J.

– Associated Press