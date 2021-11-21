Sunday, November 21, 2021 1:00 am
On the air
Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
“This Week” on ABC
Time: 9 a.m.
Guests: Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases
“Meet the Press” on NBC
Time: 9 a.m.
Guests: Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg; Sens. Jon Tester, D-Mont., and Kevin Cramer, R-N.D.
“Face the Nation” on CBS
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Guests: Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., and Ted Cruz, R-Texas; NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson; former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb
“State of the Union” on CNN
Time: 9 a.m.
Guests: Fauci; Gov. Chris Sununu, R-N.H.; Lt. Gov.-elect Winsome Sears, R-Va.; Beto O'Rourke, Democratic candidate for Texas governor
“Fox News Sunday”
Time: 9 a.m.
Guests: Brian Deese, director of the White House National Economic Council; former Gov. Chris Christie, R-N.J.
– Associated Press
