Arbery jury to resume deliberations today

BRUNSWICK, Ga. – Jurors in the case of three white men charged with killing Ahmaud Arbery deliberated for about six hours Tuesday without reaching a verdict as they weighed prosecution arguments that the defendants provoked the fatal confrontation against defense attorneys' insistence that their clients acted in self-defense.

After initially indicating they wanted to work into the evening, the jurors were soon dismissed by the judge with instructions to resume deliberations this morning.

Prosecutor Linda Dunikoski spent two hours Tuesday morning hammering at defense attorneys' attempts to blame the 25-year-old Black man for his own death. Defense attorneys said Arbery lashed out violently with his fists to resist a lawful citizen's arrest by the defendants.

“You can't claim self-defense if you are the unjustified aggressor,” Linda Dunikoski told jurors in her final statement. “Who started this? It wasn't Ahmaud Arbery.”

Smash-grab thieves hit LA Nordstrom

A group of thieves smashed windows at a department store at a luxury mall in Los Angeles, triggering a police pursuit just days after high-end stores throughout the San Francisco Bay Area were targeted.

The latest incident in a national trend of smash-and-grab crimes targeted a Nordstrom store at The Grove retail and entertainment complex. It came after Best Buy, the country's largest consumer electronics chain, said that an increase in organized theft was taking a toll on its bottom line.

Flint home explosion leaves 2 dead

A 55-year-old woman and a 4-year-old girl died in an explosion and fire that destroyed three homes in Michigan, damaged several others and sent debris falling onto a neighborhood, authorities said Tuesday.

Three houses on Flint's west side were fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived at the scene after 9:30 p.m. Monday. Officials said around 20 houses sustained damage, including broken windows from debris thrown across an entire block by the explosion, which was felt miles away.

Authorities said at a news conference Tuesday that they found the girl's body in the rubble of her home. The woman lived next door. The cause of the explosion, which left the neighborhood littered with splintered wood and other debris, was under investigation. All 17 homes on the block where the explosion occurred were evacuated.

Border vaccine mandate to expand

President Joe Biden will require essential, nonresident travelers crossing U.S. land borders, such as truck drivers, government and emergency response officials, to be fully vaccinated beginning Jan. 22, administration officials said.

The requirement brings the rules for essential travelers in line with those that took effect this month for leisure travelers, when the U.S. reopened its borders to fully vaccinated individuals, a senior administration official said.

Essential travelers entering by ferry will also be required to be fully vaccinated by the same date, the official said.

Laundrie shot himself, attorney says

Brian Laundrie, the Florida man who was the only person of interest in the homicide of his fiancée, Gabrielle Petito, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, his family's attorney said.

“Chris and Roberta Laundrie have been informed that the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head and the manner of death was suicide,” Steve Bertolino told the New York Daily News. Petito was reported missing Sept. 11 and Laundrie disappeared several days later. His remains were found weeks later in October in Carlton Reserve in Florida.