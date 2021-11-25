Statue honoring Michigan coaching icon vandalized

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – A statue on the University of Michigan campus of legendary football coach Glenn “Bo” Schembechler has been vandalized with paint and a message supporting sexual assault victims of a former sports doctor has been scrawled on the steps beneath it.

A crew was working Wednesday to remove red paint splattered on the statue outside the Ann Arbor school's football building, the Detroit Free Press reported.

Written in black on the steps was: “Bo knew #hailtothevictims.”

The university said Wednesday in a statement that the vandalism was under investigation.

A law firm hired by U-M found that officials failed to stop the late Dr. Robert Anderson, despite hearing reports that he sexually assaulted student athletes. The university is in mediation with lawyers who are seeking a financial settlement for 800-plus people, mostly men.