Sunday, November 28, 2021 1:00 am
On the air
Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
“This Week” on ABC
Time: 9 a.m.
Guests: Sens. Bill Cassidy, R-La., and Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.
“Meet the Press” on NBC
Time: 9 a.m.
Guests: Dr. Anthony Fauci, director, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Gov. Tate Reeves, R-Miss.; Michael Cohen, former personal attorney to then-President Donald Trump
“Face the Nation” on CBS
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Guests: David Clark, CEO Worldwide Consumer at Amazon; Anthony Fauci
“State of the Union” on CNN
Time: 9 a.m.
Guests: Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health; Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.; Gov. Asa Hutchinson, R-Ark.
“Fox News Sunday”
Time: 9 a.m.
Guests: Francis Collins; Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo.; Mohamed El-Erian, chief economic adviser at Allianz
– Associated Press
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story