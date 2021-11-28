On the air

Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

“This Week” on ABC

Time: 9 a.m.

Guests: Sens. Bill Cassidy, R-La., and Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.

“Meet the Press” on NBC

Time: 9 a.m.

Guests: Dr. Anthony Fauci, director, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Gov. Tate Reeves, R-Miss.; Michael Cohen, former personal attorney to then-President Donald Trump

“Face the Nation” on CBS

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Guests: David Clark, CEO Worldwide Consumer at Amazon; Anthony Fauci

“State of the Union” on CNN

Time: 9 a.m.

Guests: Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health; Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.; Gov. Asa Hutchinson, R-Ark.

“Fox News Sunday”

Time: 9 a.m.

Guests: Francis Collins; Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo.; Mohamed El-Erian, chief economic adviser at Allianz

– Associated Press