Senate sends stopgap spending bill to Biden

WASHINGTON – The Senate passed a stopgap spending bill Thursday that avoids a short-term shutdown and funds the federal government through Feb. 18 after leaders defused a partisan standoff over federal vaccine mandates. The measure now goes to President Joe Biden to be signed into law.

Earlier in the day, congressional leaders announced they had finally reached an agreement to keep the government running for 11 more weeks, generally at current spending levels, while adding $7 billion to aid Afghanistan evacuees.

Lawmakers bemoaned the short-term fix and blamed the opposing party for the lack of progress on this year's spending bills. Rep. Rosa DeLauro, chair of the House Appropriations Committee, said the measure would, however, allow for talks on a package covering the full budget year through September.

No punishment before shooting

The superintendent of a Michigan school district says no discipline was necessary for a teen who was summoned to the office a few hours before four students were fatally shot.

Tim Thorne also acknowledged that Ethan Crumbley's parents were at Oxford High School on Tuesday, the day of the shooting. Thorne didn't disclose the reason, saying he can't answer those questions now.

Meanwhile, a prosecutor Thursday repeated her criticism of the parents of a boy who is accused of killing four students at a Michigan school, saying their actions went “far beyond negligence” and that a charging decision might come today.

“The parents were the only individuals in the position to know the access to weapons,” Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald said. The gun “seems to have been just freely available to that individual.”

Ohio deputy faces murder charge

The Ohio sheriff's deputy who shot Casey Goodson Jr. in the back five times was charged with murder Thursday, as Goodson's family also filed a federal civil rights lawsuit.

The December 2020 shooting of Goodson, who was Black, by longtime deputy Jason Meade, who is white, led to protests in Columbus and many lingering questions, in part because the killing wasn't recorded on body or dash camera footage.

Meade's lawyer says the deputy fired when Goodson pointed a gun at him. Goodson's family has said he was holding a sandwich, not a gun, but noted he also had a license to carry a firearm.

14 arrested in recent LA heists

Authorities in Los Angeles on Thursday announced more than a dozen arrests in recent smash-and-grab thefts at stores where nearly $340,000 worth of merchandise was stolen, part of a rash of organized retail crime in California.

Fourteen people were arrested in connection with 11 brazen robberies between Nov. 18 and Nov. 28, and all are out of custody, police Chief Michel Moore said. Most bailed out or met no-bail criteria, and one is a juvenile, he said.

At a joint news conference, both Moore and Mayor Eric Garcetti called for an end to a no-bail policy for some defendants aimed at reducing overcrowding at Los Angeles County jails during the coronavirus pandemic.

Man held after pacing outside UN

The United Nations headquarters in New York City was locked down for several hours on Thursday after a man was seen pacing outside one of its main gates with a loaded shotgun, holding it under his chin at times, police said.

The man, who appeared to be in his 60s, was taken into custody without incident at 1:40 p.m., about three hours after police said he was first spotted outside a security checkpoint on Manhattan's First Avenue. He was taken to a hospital for evaluation, NYPD Chief of Special Operations Harry Wedin said.

The gun was loaded with one shotgun shell, Wedin said. The man also had a bag with him and gave police documents, included medical papers, that he said he wanted delivered to the U.N., Wedin said.

Prosecution rests in Smollett trial

The state rested its case at Jussie Smollett's trial Thursday after key testimony from two brothers who said the former “Empire” actor plotted a racist and anti-gay attack on himself in downtown Chicago and paid them to carry it out.

After a three-day presentation of evidence, special prosecutor Dan Webb told the presiding judge Thursday evening that the prosecution was done. The defense began its case immediately, calling, among others, an emergency room physician who saw Smollett after the purported attack.

Montana wildfire burns farm town

A late-season wildfire that came amid unseasonably warm weather and was pushed by strong winds ripped through a tiny central Montana farming town overnight, burning 24 homes and four grain elevators that had stood for more than a century.

Fire crews were putting out hot spots Thursday and officials were assessing the damage done by the fire, which burned 20 square miles of prairie and agricultural land before burning into the town of Denton on Wednesday afternoon. The town's nearly 300 residents evacuated. There were no reports of injuries.