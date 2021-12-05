On the air

Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

“Meet the Press” on NBC

Time: 9 a.m.

Guests: Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health; Sens. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and Mike Braun, R-Ind.

“State of the Union” on CNN

Time: 9 a.m.

Guests: Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn.; Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn.; Gov. Tate Reeves, R-Miss.

“Face the Nation” on CBS

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Guests: Dr. Vivek Murthy, U.S. surgeon general; Gov. Ned Lamont, D-Conn.; Maria Van Kerkhove, the World Health Organization's technical lead on COVID-19; Francis deSouza, CEO of the biotechnology company Illumina

“This Week” on ABC

Time: 9 a.m.

Guests: Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; Gov. Jared Polis, D-Colo.

“Fox News Sunday”

Time: 9 a.m.

Guests: Murthy; Gen. David Thompson, vice chief of space operation at U.S. Space Force; Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa

– Associated Press