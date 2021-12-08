Outage takes out Amazon service

Amazon's cloud-service network suffered a major outage Tuesday, the company said, disrupting access to many popular sites. The service provides remote computing services to many governments, universities and companies, including The Associated Press.

Roughly five hours after numerous companies and other organizations began reporting issues with Amazon Web Services, the company said in a post on the AWS status page that it had “mitigated” the underlying problem responsible for the outage. Later it reported the issue was resolved and systems were operating normally.

The issue primarily affected Amazon web services in the eastern U.S., it said. The company has not disclosed any additional details about the problem besides noting that it had also affected its ability to publish status updates.

Problems began midmorning on the U.S. East Coast, said Doug Madory, director of internet analysis at Kentik Inc, a network intelligence firm.

Meadows may face contempt charge

The leaders of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection are threatening to hold former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows in contempt of Congress after his lawyer said Tuesday his client will cease cooperating with the panel.

In an abrupt reversal, Meadows attorney George Terwilliger said in a letter that a deposition would be “untenable” because the Jan. 6 panel “has no intention of respecting boundaries” concerning questions that former President Donald Trump has claimed are off limits because of executive privilege.

Judge blocks vaccine mandate

A federal judge Tuesday blocked President Joe Biden's administration from enforcing a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for employees of federal contractors, the latest in a string of victories for Republican-led states. U.S. District Court Judge R. Stan Baker, in Augusta, Georgia, issued a stay to bar enforcement of the mandate nationwide.

Suspect in Khashoggi killing arrested

A French judicial official says a suspect in the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi has been arrested in France.

The official said the suspect was being detained Tuesday on the basis of a Turkish arrest warrant.

French radio RTL said the Saudi suspect, Khalid Aedh Al-Otaibi, was arrested at Charles de Galle airport near Paris as he was trying to board a flight to Riyadh.

Smollett defense wraps up case

Jussie Smollett on Tuesday repeatedly denied he staged a racist, anti-gay attack on himself for publicity.

Lawyers for the former “Empire” actor rested their case shortly after Smollett finished a second day of testimony at the Chicago courthouse on charges he lied to police about the January 2019 attack.

Insured Michigan drivers to get refunds

Michigan drivers with auto insurance will receive a $400 per-vehicle refund next year.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and state regulators announced the dollar amount Tuesday, more than a month after she had requested the checks by citing a multibillion-dollar surplus in the Michigan Catastrophic Care Association fund. The fund, which is overseen by a board primarily made up of insurance companies, had quickly agreed to issue refunds but waited to release details.