On the air

Sunday, December 12, 2021 1:00 am
Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
“This Week” on ABC
Time: 9 a.m.
Guests: Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; William Taylor, former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine
“Meet the Press” on NBC
Time: 9 a.m.
Guests: Secretary of State Antony Blinken; Gov. Andy Beshear, D-Ky.; Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan.
“State of the Union” on CNN
Time: 9 a.m.
Guests: New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio; Gov. Asa Hutchinson, R-Ark.; Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.
“Fox News Sunday”
Time: 9 a.m.
Guests: Bill de Blasio; Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.
“Face the Nation” on CBS
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Guests: Govs. Chris Sununu, R-N.H., and Phil Murphy, D-N.J.; Fiona Hill, former National Security Council senior director for European and Russian affairs; Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former Food and Drug Administration commissioner; Tulio de Oliveira, director of the Centre for Epidemic Response and Innovation in South Africa; Mohamed El-Erian, chief economic adviser of Allianz
