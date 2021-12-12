On the air

Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

“This Week” on ABC

Time: 9 a.m.

Guests: Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; William Taylor, former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine

“Meet the Press” on NBC

Time: 9 a.m.

Guests: Secretary of State Antony Blinken; Gov. Andy Beshear, D-Ky.; Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan.

“State of the Union” on CNN

Time: 9 a.m.

Guests: New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio; Gov. Asa Hutchinson, R-Ark.; Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.

“Fox News Sunday”

Time: 9 a.m.

Guests: Bill de Blasio; Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.

“Face the Nation” on CBS

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Guests: Govs. Chris Sununu, R-N.H., and Phil Murphy, D-N.J.; Fiona Hill, former National Security Council senior director for European and Russian affairs; Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former Food and Drug Administration commissioner; Tulio de Oliveira, director of the Centre for Epidemic Response and Innovation in South Africa; Mohamed El-Erian, chief economic adviser of Allianz

