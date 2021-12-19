On the air

Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

This Week on ABC

Time: 9 a.m.

Guests: Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill.

Meet the Press on NBC

Time: 9 a.m.

Guests: Fauci; Gov. Jared Polis, D-Colo.

Face the Nation on CBS

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Guests: Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health; Anne Milgram, administrator of the Drug Enforcement Administration; Hamdullah Mohib, former Afghan national security adviser; Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former Food and Drug Administration commissioner

State of the Union on CNN

Time: 9 a.m.

Guests: Fauci; Kinzinger; Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass.; Gov. Chris Sununu, R-N.H.

Fox News Sunday

Time: 9 a.m.

Guests: Collins; Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.; Govs. Phil Murphy, D-N.J., and Larry Hogan, R-Md.

