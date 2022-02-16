Andrew to settle suit with accuser

NEW YORK – Britain's Prince Andrew, accused in a lawsuit of sexually abusing a 17-year-old girl supplied to him by financier Jeffrey Epstein, has agreed to settle by making a substantial donation to his accuser's charity and declaring that he never meant to malign her character, a court filing revealed Tuesday.

The deal avoids a trial that would have brought further embarrassment to the monarchy. Besides the undisclosed donation to Virginia Giuffre's charity, it says Andrew acknowledges she has suffered as an abuse victim. It did not specify whether Giuffre would personally receive money as part of the settlement.

Attorney David Boies, representing Giuffre, told the New York federal judge overseeing the case in a letter that a settlement in principle had been reached and lawyers on both sides would request a dismissal of the lawsuit within a month.

Andrew's lawyer did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

Cinematographer's family sues Baldwin

The family of a cinematographer shot and killed on the set of the film “Rust” sued Alec Baldwin and the movie's producers Tuesday alleging their “callous” disregard in the face of safety complaints led directly to her death.

At a news conference announcing the lawsuit, attorneys for the husband and 9-year-old son of Halyna Hutchins said that Baldwin refused training for the type of “cross-draw” he was performing when he fired the shot that killed her.

Baldwin's attorney responded that any claim the actor was reckless is “entirely false.”

Jury rules against Palin in libel claim

Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin lost her libel lawsuit against The New York Times on Tuesday when a jury rejected her claim that the newspaper maliciously damaged her reputation by erroneously linking her campaign rhetoric to a mass shooting.

A judge had already declared that if the jury sided with Palin, he would set aside its verdict on the grounds that she hadn't proved the paper acted maliciously, something required in libel suits involving public figures.

Abducted girl found under staircase

A young girl reported missing in 2019 was found hidden under a staircase by officers searching a home in New York's Hudson Valley, police said Tuesday.

The child was found in good health Monday night in a Saugerties home about 130 miles east of Cayuga Heights, where she was reported missing in July 2019, when she was 4 years old, according to Saugerties police.

Officers executing a search warrant found the girl hidden with her noncustodial mother in a cold, wet, makeshift enclosure under a basement staircase after about an hour of looking.

Senate confirms Biden FDA pick

The Senate narrowly confirmed President Joe Biden's pick to lead the Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday.

The 50-46 vote means Dr. Robert Califf, a cardiologist and prominent medical researcher, will again lead the powerful regulatory agency, which he briefly headed during the end of President Barack Obama's administration.