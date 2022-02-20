Sunday, February 20, 2022 1:00 am
On the air
Associated Press
Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
“Fox News Sunday”
Time: 9 a.m. Guests: Pentagon press secretary John Kirby; Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas
“Meet the Press” on NBC
Time: 9 a.m. Guests: Secretary of State Antony Blinken; William Taylor, former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine; San Francisco Mayor London Breed
“State of the Union” on CNN
Time: 9 a.m. Guests: Blinken; Finnish President Sauli Niinistö; Gov. Jared Polis, D-Colo.
“This Week” on ABC
Time: 9 a.m. Guests: Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin
“Face the Nation” on CBS
Time: 10:30 a.m. Guests: Blinken; NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg; Ukraine's ambassador to the United States, Oksana Markarova; Russia's ambassador to the U.S., Anatoly Antonov; former top U.S. cybersecurity official Christopher Krebs
