On the air

Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

“Fox News Sunday”

Time: 9 a.m. Guests: Pentagon press secretary John Kirby; Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas

“Meet the Press” on NBC

Time: 9 a.m. Guests: Secretary of State Antony Blinken; William Taylor, former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine; San Francisco Mayor London Breed

“State of the Union” on CNN

Time: 9 a.m. Guests: Blinken; Finnish President Sauli Niinistö; Gov. Jared Polis, D-Colo.

“This Week” on ABC

Time: 9 a.m. Guests: Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin

“Face the Nation” on CBS

Time: 10:30 a.m. Guests: Blinken; NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg; Ukraine's ambassador to the United States, Oksana Markarova; Russia's ambassador to the U.S., Anatoly Antonov; former top U.S. cybersecurity official Christopher Krebs

– Associated Press