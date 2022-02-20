Woman adds tattoo for 100th birthday

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. – A Michigan woman soon will celebrate a milestone birthday. How old? Look at her decorative upper arm. Gloria Weberg has “NY NY 1922” tattooed on her left arm, the year and place of her birth.

Weberg is turning 100 on March 2, not a typical age to visit a tattoo artist. But that's what she has done every 10 years since turning 80.

Her birth year and New York are under a goddess representing Mother Earth – added at age 80 – and among seven stars representing her children, which she added at age 90.

“My secret is being active,” Weberg said of her longevity. She performs aerobics while watching TV news and regularly enjoys a glass of red wine.

12 dead in UK, Western Europe storm

Crews cleared fallen trees and worked to restore power to about 400,000 people in Britain as Western Europe cleaned up Saturday after one of the most damaging storms in years.

At least 12 people were killed, many by falling trees, in Ireland, Britain, Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany. Named Storm Eunice by the British and Irish weather services, and Storm Zeynep in Germany, Friday's storm was the second to hit the region in a week.

Winds toppled the spire of a church in Wells, southwest England, ripped off parts of the domed roof of London's O2 Arena and left a trail of felled trees and damaged buildings across several countries.

Epstein associate kills self in prison

Former French modeling agent Jean-Luc Brunel, who had close ties to the late Jeffrey Epstein, was found dead in a Paris prison in an apparent suicide while facing rape charges.

Agence France-Presse reported earlier Saturday that Brunel was found hanged Friday night in his cell in the La Sante prison. The Paris public prosecutor's office confirmed his death to Bloomberg News and said an investigation into the cause has been opened by the police. Brunel's lawyers indicated he took his own life.

Brunel, 75, was charged with rape and sexual harassment in December 2020.