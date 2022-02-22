Canada to extend emergency power

TORONTO – Canadian lawmakers in the House of Commons voted 185-151 Monday night to extend the emergency powers that police can invoke to quell any potential restart of blockades by those opposed to COVID-19 restrictions.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said earlier that the powers were still needed despite police ending the occupation of the nation's capital by truckers over the weekend and police ending border blockades before that.

Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair said the protesters were going for the “lifeblood of this nation, which is trade with the United States.”

Myanmar junta wants UN case tossed

Lawyers for Myanmar's military rulers Monday sought the dismissal of a case that accuses the Southeast Asian nation of genocide against the Rohingya ethnic minority, saying the United Nations' top court lacked jurisdiction.

Public hearings at the International Court of Justice went ahead amid questions about who should represent Myanmar.

New Zealand protesters attack police

One protester drove a car toward a New Zealand police line in the capital of Wellington, narrowly avoiding officers, while other protesters opposed to coronavirus vaccine mandates sprayed officers with a stinging substance, police said today, as they tightened a cordon around a convoy that has been camped outside Parliament for two weeks.

The clashes came a day after police reported that some of the protesters had thrown human feces at them.

Dozens killed in mine explosion

A strong explosion near a gold mining site in southwestern Burkina Faso killed 59 people and injured more than 100 others Monday, the national broadcaster and witnesses reported.

The explosion was believed to have been caused by chemicals used to treat gold that were stocked at the site.

Deadly storm strikes Europe again

At least 14 people have died across northern Europe after a third major storm in five days. Two more deaths were reported after a storm pushed in from the North Atlantic on Sunday afternoon, and heavy rains and high winds swept across Northern Ireland and northern England on Monday.

Probe: Child, 4, told to shoot at police

Investigators believe a man told his 4-year-old child to fire at officers after a dispute over his order at a McDonald's drive-thru in suburban Salt Lake City on Monday, police said. An officer was able to swipe at the gun as it was fired, directing the bullet away.

After the man brandished a gun at the pickup window, workers asked that he pull to a waiting area while they corrected his order, and police were called. As officers were taking the man into custody, one looked back and saw a gun pointing from a rear window. A witness observed the man tell the 4-year-old, who was in the back seat with a 3-year-old sibling, to shoot the gun, police said.

Colombia expands abortion access

Colombia became the latest country in Latin America to expand access to abortion Monday as the nation's Constitutional Court voted to legalize the procedure until the 24th week of pregnancy. The decision by the tribunal of nine judges was described as a historic event by women's rights groups, which estimate 400,000 women get clandestine abortions in the country each year.