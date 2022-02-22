Defense rests in Floyd civil rights trial

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The defense attorney for the third officer charged with violating George Floyd's civil rights rested his case Monday, paving the way for closing arguments in the monthlong federal trial.

Thomas Lane's attorney, Earl Gray, rested after Lane testified that he thought Floyd was doing OK while handcuffed, facedown on the street with Officer Derek Chauvin's knee pressed to his neck – until paramedics arrived and turned the 46-year-old Black man over. Lane's co-defendants, Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng, presented their cases last week.

Lane, 38, said that the moment the paramedic put Floyd on the gurney was the first time he had seen Floyd's face since police had put the 46-year-old Black man on the ground while struggling to arrest him. Before that, as Lane held Floyd's legs, he thought he saw Floyd's chest rise and fall, Lane testified, and believed Floyd still had blood pressure based on the appearance of veins in his arm.

“What went through your mind when you saw his face there, once he was tipped over?” Gray asked.

“Um. He didn't look good,” Lane said.

All three former officers are all charged with depriving Floyd of his right to medical care. Kueng and Thao are also charged with failing to intervene to stop Chauvin in the May 25, 2020, killing that triggered protests worldwide and a re-examination of racism and policing. Closing arguments are scheduled for today.

Kueng knelt on Floyd's back and Thao kept bystanders back.

On cross-examination, Lane told prosecutor Samantha Trepel that he was trained that he had a duty to intervene and to provide medical care if needed. Lane said when someone doesn't have a pulse, CPR should be started as soon as possible “in ideal situations,” but said that isn't always possible in law enforcement.

Earlier, Lane testified that Floyd struggled with officers as they tried to put Floyd into a squad car while responding to a complaint that he had used a counterfeit $20 bill at a corner store. Lane said he called an ambulance because Floyd was bleeding.

Once officers had Floyd on the ground, Lane said, they considered using a hobble – a restraint device that would have required that Floyd be put on his side so that he could breathe more easily. The hobble has straps that bind the ankles together, and can also attach to someone's waist.

Lane said Thao got the device, but then it was suggested that they not use it. Lane said Thao noted that if they used the device, they would have to call a supervisor to the scene. Also, the device would have to be removed for paramedics.

“It seemed kind of excessive because we had an ambulance coming,” Lane said.

Lane said he also suggested putting Floyd's legs up, since he was kicking, but that “Officer Chauvin said, 'No, we're good.'”