Trudeau removes emergencies act

TORONTO – Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Wednesday he is removing emergency powers police can use after authorities ended the blockades at the borders and the occupation in Ottawa by truckers and others opposed to COVID-19 restrictions.

Trudeau said the “threat continues” but the acute emergency that included entrenched occupations has ended. His government invoked the powers last week, and lawmakers affirmed the powers late Monday.

The emergencies act allows authorities to declare certain areas as no-go zones. It also allows police to freeze truckers' personal and corporate bank accounts and compel tow truck companies to haul away vehicles.

US trucker convoy begins in California

A small convoy of truckers demanding an end to coronavirus mandates began a cross-country drive from California to the Washington, D.C., area Wednesday.

Several hundred people rallied in a parking lot in the cold, windswept Mojave Desert town of Adelanto before about two dozen trucks and a number of other vehicles hit the road. It wasn't clear how many intended to go all the way.

Gender-confirming care called 'abuse'

Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has ordered the state's child welfare agency to investigate reports of gender-confirming care for kids as abuse, a directive that opponents say is a first by any governor over GOP efforts to restrict transgender rights.

The immediate impact of the order, which Abbott issued Tuesday, was unclear, and a spokesman for the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services said there were no open cases based on the governor's directive.

Philly union sues over traffic stop ban

The Philadelphia Lodge of the Fraternal Order of Police filed a lawsuit seeking to invalidate a city law banning officers from pulling over drivers for low-level offenses, saying the law illegally preempts existing state laws on traffic violations.

The lawsuit also argues that the First Class City Home Rule Act prevents Philadelphia from creating a law counter to those already in place throughout the rest of the state.

Floyd officers' jury ends 1st day

A jury wrapped up its first day of deliberations Wednesday without a verdict in the federal trial of three fired Minneapolis police officers charged with violating George Floyd's civil rights when he was pinned to the ground for 91/2 minutes as fellow Officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into his neck.

J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao are charged with depriving Floyd of his right to medical care. Kueng and Thao are also charged with failing to intervene to stop Chauvin.

Kentucky bail-limit bill advances

Legislation aimed at putting limits on groups that post bail for inmates gained momentum Wednesday in Kentucky's legislature, a week after a suspected gunman's release from jail after being charged with shooting at a Louisville mayoral candidate.

The bill's supporters said the case of Quintez Brown – who is charged with opening fire on the candidate – highlighted the need to restrict organizations that bail out inmates.

The measure would limit charitable organizations to post bail only for inmates being held on bond amounts up to $5,000.