Indonesia quake survivors sought

PASAMAN, Indonesia – Searchers in Indonesia continued to dig in the rubble of collapsed buildings and mud from landslides for more victims Saturday, a day after a strong earthquake shook Sumatra island, killing eight people, injuring 86 and leaving thousands displaced.

At least five people were killed in Pasaman district and three people died in the neighboring district of West Pasaman, the National Disaster Mitigation Agency said. Rescuers were still searching for six villagers believed to be buried under tons of mud that tumbled down from the surrounding hills triggered by the quake.

The magnitude 6.2 earthquake caused panic on some parts of the island Friday. At least 435 houses and buildings were damaged and more than 6,000 people fled their homes to temporary shelters.

14 shot, 1 fatally in Las Vegas shooting

Fourteen people were shot early Saturday at a hookah parlor in central Las Vegas, authorities said. One man died and two people were critically injured in the shooting, which is believed to have started following an altercation between at least two people.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department received multiple reports of a shooting at Manny's Glow Ultra Lounge & Restaurant about 3:15 a.m.

Authorities say that preliminary investigation indicates there was a party at the lounge and at least two people got into a fight.

New trial set in Tennessee voting case

Pamela Moses, a Tennessee woman sentenced to prison for illegally registering to vote while on probation, will get a new trial on that charge.

Moses, 44, was convicted in November of registering to vote illegally in Memphis in 2019 and was sentenced earlier this month to six years and one day. Legal experts have called her sentence excessive.