On the air

Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

“This Week” on ABC

Time: 9 a.m.

Guests: White House press secretary Jen Psaki; Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark.; Ukraine's ambassador to the United States, Oksana Markarova

“Meet the Press” on NBC

Time: 9 a.m.

Guests: Linda Thomas-Greenfield, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations; Sens. Mark Warner, D-Va., and Rob Portman, R-Ohio

“Face the Nation” on CBS

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Guests: Linda Thomas-Greenfield; Reps. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., and James Clyburn, D-S.C.; former national security adviser H.R. McMaster; World Bank President David Malpass

“State of the Union” on CNN

Time: 9 a.m.

Guests: Linda Thomas-Greenfield; NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg; Sens. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, and Dick Durbin, D-Ill.; James Clapper, former director of national intelligence

“Fox News Sunday”

Time: 9 a.m.

Guests: Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.; former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice

– Associated Press