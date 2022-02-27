Sunday, February 27, 2022 1:00 am
On the air
Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
“This Week” on ABC
Time: 9 a.m.
Guests: White House press secretary Jen Psaki; Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark.; Ukraine's ambassador to the United States, Oksana Markarova
“Meet the Press” on NBC
Time: 9 a.m.
Guests: Linda Thomas-Greenfield, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations; Sens. Mark Warner, D-Va., and Rob Portman, R-Ohio
“Face the Nation” on CBS
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Guests: Linda Thomas-Greenfield; Reps. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., and James Clyburn, D-S.C.; former national security adviser H.R. McMaster; World Bank President David Malpass
“State of the Union” on CNN
Time: 9 a.m.
Guests: Linda Thomas-Greenfield; NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg; Sens. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, and Dick Durbin, D-Ill.; James Clapper, former director of national intelligence
“Fox News Sunday”
Time: 9 a.m.
Guests: Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.; former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice
– Associated Press
