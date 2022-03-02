Georgia weighs rules on abortion pill use

ATLANTA – A Georgia woman would have to be examined by a physician in person and sign a consent form before she could be prescribed abortion pills under a bill passed Tuesday by the state Senate.

Senate Bill 456, which passed 31-22 on a party-line vote, is part of a nationwide push by anti-abortion groups to limit the ability of physicians to prescribe abortion pills by telemedicine. It now moves to the House for more debate.

Kentucky's Republican-controlled House committee advanced a similar measure on Tuesday.

The moves come a couple of months after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ended a federal rule requiring women to pick up the medication in person. The federal government had already set aside the rule temporarily during the COVID-19 pandemic.

No entrapment in Mich. plot, judge says

A judge ruled Tuesday that three men charged in a plot to kidnap Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer before the 2020 election were not entrapped by the FBI.

Joseph Morrison, Pete Musico and Paul Bellar will face a tentatively scheduled pretrial examination in August and trial in September, Jackson County Circuit Judge Thomas Wilson said during a video conference.

They are accused of providing materials to support terrorist acts, attempting to commit a felony as an associate or member of gang, and gun charges.

Boy in shooting to remain in adult jail

A 15-year-old boy accused of killing four students at a Michigan high school will remain in an adult jail while awaiting trial, a judge said Tuesday, rejecting a request for his transfer to a facility for teens.

A transfer would be a burden for the understaffed Children's Village and too risky for others there, Oakland County Judge Kwame Rowe said.

Jury seated in first Jan. 6 trial

A federal jury is scheduled to hear attorneys' opening statements Wednesday for the first trial stemming from the riot at the U.S. Capitol last year.

Twelve jurors and four alternates were selected Tuesday for the trial of Guy Wesley Reffitt. The resident of Wylie, Texas, is charged with bringing a gun onto Capitol grounds and interfering with police officers who were guarding the building on Jan. 6, 2021. Reffitt also is charged with threatening his teenage children if they reported him to authorities.

Pope gives fathers paternity leave

Pope Francis has urged couples to have more children, rather than pets, and called for family-friendly government policies. So he raised eyebrows Tuesday when he revamped the Vatican's family leave policy with a new benefit giving new dads a mere three days of paid paternity leave.

The Vatican's policy sets out the benefits for Vatican employees who have children or must care for disabled family members.

O'Rourke, Abbott win Texas primaries

Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott easily bested a group of conservative challengers to lock up his party's nomination Tuesday, and will face Democrat Beto O'Rourke in the November general election.

O'Rourke nearly ousted Texas Sen. Ted Cruz in 2018 will get the chance to try for an even bigger upset in November. He'll be an underdog against Abbott, who began the campaign with more than $50 million and staking out hard-line positions on abortion, guns and immigration.