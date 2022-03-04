As vaccine demand falls, states left with stockpiles

As demand for COVID-19 vaccines collapses in many areas of the U.S., states are scrambling to use stockpiles of doses before they expire and have to be added to the millions that have already gone to waste.

From some of the least vaccinated states, like Indiana and North Dakota, to some of the most vaccinated states, like New Jersey and Vermont, public health departments are shuffling doses around in the hopes of finding providers that can use them.

State health departments told The Associated Press they have tracked millions of doses that went to waste, including ones that expired, were in a multidose vial that couldn't be used completely or had to be tossed for some other reason like temperature issues or broken vials.

Nearly 1.5 million doses in Michigan, 1.45 million in North Carolina, 1 million in Illinois and almost 725,000 doses in Washington couldn't be used.

The percentage of wasted doses in California is only about 1.8%, but in a state that has received 84 million doses and administered more than 71 million of them, that equates to roughly 1.4 million doses. Providers there are asked to keep doses until they expire, then properly dispose of them, the California Department of Public Health said.

Vaccination program managers say tossing out doses is inevitable in any inoculation campaign because of the difficulty in aligning supply and demand for a product with a limited shelf life.

In fact, supplies are so strong that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now advises doctors that it's OK to discard doses if it means opening up the standard multidose vials to vaccinate a single person and the rest has to be tossed.

“Pivoting to what's happening now, you have much more production and distribution to low-income countries,” said Dr. Joseph Bresee of the COVID-19 Vaccine Implementation Program at the Task Force for Global Health in Decatur, Georgia.

The Department of Health and Human Services also said that redistributing states' excess doses to other nations is not feasible because of the difficulty in transporting the shots, which must remain cold, in addition to not being cost effective because of the relatively small number concentrated at sites.

A senior HHS official familiar with vaccine distribution plans would not say how many doses nationwide have already been marked as wastage, stating there were too many variables to effectively calculate a nationwide rate.

The average number of Americans getting their first shot is down to about 80,000 a day, the lowest point since December 2020. About 76% of the U.S. population has received at least one shot and roughly 65% of all Americans are fully vaccinated.