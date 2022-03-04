Kentucky governor rebukes antisemitism

FRANKFORT, Ky. – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday there is no place for antisemitism in the state after a Republican state lawmaker expounded on the sexual habits of Jewish women during a legislative debate, a monologue several Jewish groups characterized as “bizarre.”

The governor did not specify the target of his comments but spoke in general terms on social media after the third recent instance of remarks by GOP lawmakers that were condemned as antisemitic.

The outcry hit a crescendo after Rep. Danny Bentley commented Wednesday on the Holocaust and his perception of the sexual habits of Jewish women. During a committee hearing last month, Rep. Walker Thomas and Sen. Rick Girdler both used the phrase “Jew them down” in reference to a state lease agreement.

While speaking on the abortion bill, Bentley said: “Did you know that a Jewish woman has less cancer of the cervix than any other race in this country or this world? And why is that? Because the Jewish women only have one sex partner. ... They don't have multiple sex partners. To say that the Jewish people approve of this drug now is wrong.”

Bentley also falsely said RU-486, or mifepristone, one of two pills taken to terminate pregnancies, was developed during World War II and was called Zyklon B, the gas that killed Jews in the Holocaust. He added that “the person who developed (it) was a Jew.”

UN: Iran adds to uranium stockpile

The United Nations' atomic watchdog said Thursday it believes Iran has significantly increased its stockpile of highly enriched uranium in breach of a 2015 accord with world powers. The International Atomic Energy Agency told member nations in its quarterly report that Iran has an estimated 33.2 kilograms (73.1 pounds) of uranium enriched to up to 60% fissile purity, an increase of 15.5 kilograms since November.

Macron to run for reelection

French President Emmanuel Macron formally announced Thursday he will run for a second term in April's presidential election, ahead of which he is already leading in the polls.

Macron, 44, had long indicated that he wanted to run in the election, scheduled to be held in two rounds April 10 and 24, without formally announcing it until now. In the past weeks, the centrist president has dedicated most of his time to diplomatic talks with world leaders and coordination with European and other Western allies.

Iowa bans trans females in girls sports

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed into law Thursday a bill that prohibits transgender females from participating in girls high school sports and women's college athletics, rejecting opponents' argument that she would harm vulnerable children to solve a nonexistent problem. It passed the House and Senate with only Republican support.

DeSantis scolds teens wearing masks

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis admonished a group of high school students in Tampa for wearing face masks at an indoor news conference this week, saying it was time to stop what he called “this COVID theater.”

“You do not have to wear those masks. I mean, please take them off. Honestly, it's not doing anything. So if you wanna wear it, fine, but this is ridiculous,” he said, letting out an audible sigh and shaking his head.

Kevin Brown Jr., a 14-year-old high school freshman, told The Associated Press he was caught off-guard by DeSantis and felt pressured to removed his mask.

Brown's father, Kevin Brown Sr., told WFLA-TV that he would advise DeSantis to “stop bullying kids.”