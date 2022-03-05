Stray bullet kills girl in Chicago drive-by

CHICAGO – A girl who was shot in the head by a stray bullet after her 12th birthday party died Friday, authorities said. Nyzireya Moore was pronounced dead shortly before noon Friday, the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office and police said.

She had been in critical condition at with severe brain injuries since Tuesday night's shooting in the city's West Englewood neighborhood. She was in the passenger seat of a family member's car when three men fired on another vehicle and a stray bullet struck her in the back of the head, police said.

No arrests have been made.

Shooter turns on cops at hot dog stand

Two Chicago police officers were shot and wounded Friday by a gunman who dropped a handgun while waiting in line at an outdoor hot dog stand with one of the officers, picked it up and opened fire, police said.

The suspected gunman was captured blocks away by officers and taken into custody.

The wounded officers' injuries were not life-threatening.

27 Mali soldiers killed by extremists

Islamic extremists attacked a military camp in central Mali on Friday, killing at least 27 soldiers and seriously wounding nearly two dozen others in the deadliest attack this year, the state broadcaster said.

Engineer cleared in Philly derailment

An Amtrak engineer was cleared of charges related to a deadly, high-speed derailment that left eight people dead and over 200 injured in Philadelphia in 2015.

The jury acquitted engineer Brandon Bostian, 38, of causing a catastrophe, involuntary manslaughter and reckless endangerment after a little more than an hour of deliberations.

Suicide bomber kills 56 in Pakistan

A suicide bomber struck inside a Shiite Muslim mosque in Pakistan's northwest city of Peshawar during Friday prayers, killing at least 56 worshippers and wounding 194 people, hospital officials said. No militant group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

Detective sentenced in fatal shooting

A white former Kansas City, Missouri, police detective was sentenced Friday to six years in prison for fatally shooting a 26-year-old Black man who was backing a pickup truck into a garage, but he will remain free on bond while his conviction is appealed.

Eric DeValkenaere, 43, was convicted in November of second-degree involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in the death of Cameron Lamb on Dec. 3, 2019.

Logger gets 51 months in Jan. 6 attack

A 68-year-old Idaho logger who hit a police officer with a pipe as part of the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, was sentenced Friday in Boise to 51 months in federal prison – the maximum under federal sentencing guidelines.

Prosecutors said Duke Edward Wilson attacked at least three officers in a tunnel in the Capitol.

Officer gets 6 years in deadly shooting

A police officer in Contra Costa County, California, was sentenced Friday to six years in prison for fatally shooting an unarmed mentally ill man during a 6 mph car chase.

A judge said 33-year-old Laudemer Arboleda was trying to evade Officer Andrew Hall, who then fired a barrage of bullets into him. “While he may have violated the law, it was no law that carried a sentence of death for him,” the judge said.