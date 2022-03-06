On the air

Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

“This Week” on ABC

Time: 9 a.m.

Guests: U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield; Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla.

“Meet the Press” on NBC

Time: 9 a.m.

Guests: Secretary of State Antony Blinken; former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley; Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.; Fiona Hill, former senior director for European and Russian affairs on the National Security Council

“Face the Nation” on CBS

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Guests: Blinken; Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.; Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova; International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva

“State of the Union” on CNN

Time: 9 a.m.

Guests: Blinken; Rubio; Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission; Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas; Nadezhda Tolokonnikova of Russian punk group Pussy Riot

“Fox News Sunday”

Time: 9 a.m.

Guests: Markarova; Sens. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., and Joni Ernst, R-Iowa

– Associated Press