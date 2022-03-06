Wildfire ravaging Florida Panhandle

PANAMA CITY, Fla. – Residents of hundreds of Florida Panhandle homes were evacuated as a wildfire destroyed two houses and damaged 12 others in an area that has spent years recovering from Hurricane Michael, officials said Saturday.

More than 200 firefighters and emergency workers worked overnight to strengthen containment lines and protect homes. As of Saturday, the 1,500-acre fire was 30% contained. At least 600 homes had been evacuated as of Saturday morning.

2 divers killed off Cancun by dive boat

Two foreign divers, either American or Canadian, were killed off Mexico's resort of Cancun by a dive boat that moved over them, prosecutors said Saturday.

The prosecutors' office said investigators were trying to gain access to the divers' travel documents to verify their nationalities. Prosecutors confirmed the ages of the victims, 60 and 65. They were apparently a man and a woman.

UAE added to money-hiding watch list

A global body focused on fighting money laundering has placed the United Arab Emirates on its so-called “gray list” over concerns that the global trade hub isn't doing enough to stop criminals and militants from hiding wealth there.

The decision late Friday by the Paris-based Financial Action Task Force puts the UAE, home to Dubai and Abu Dhabi, on a list of 23 countries including Jordan, Syria and Yemen.

15,000 acres ablaze in South Korea

Thousands of South Korean firefighters and troops Saturday battled a nearly 15,000-acre wildfire that tore through an eastern coastal area and temporarily threatened a nuclear power station and a liquified natural gas plant.

The fire, which began Friday morning, destroyed at least 159 homes and 6,200 people have been evacuated.