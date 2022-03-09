Congress passes bill to aid Postal Service

WASHINGTON – Congress on Tuesday passed legislation that would shore up the U.S. Postal Service and ensure six-day-a-week mail delivery, sending the bill to President Joe Biden to sign into law.

The long-fought postal overhaul comes amid widespread complaints about mail service slowdowns. Officials have repeatedly warned that without congressional action, the postal service would run out of cash by 2024.

Congress mustered rare bipartisan support for the package, dropping some of the more controversial proposals to settle on core ways to save the service and ensure its future operations. Last month, the House approved the bill, 342-92, with all Democrats and most Republicans voting for it. On Tuesday, the Senate sent it to Biden's desk on a 79-19 vote.

Biden seeks gender equity money

President Joe Biden said Tuesday that he will ask Congress for $2.6 billion for foreign aid programs that promote gender equality worldwide, more than double the size of last year's request. Biden announced his intentions on International Women's Day.

Jury chosen for Whitmer kidnap plot

A jury was selected Tuesday for the trial of four men charged with plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020. Opening statements were scheduled for today in the federal court in Grand Rapids.

Juror regrets hiding abuse history

A juror told a judge Tuesday that failing to disclose his child abuse history during jury selection at the trial of British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell was one of the biggest mistakes of his life but was unintentional.

A U.S. judge questioned the juror as part of an effort to decide whether the revelation about his personal history as a sex abuse survivor will spoil the verdict in the sex trafficking trial.

Prince Andrew abuse suit dismissed

A U.S. judge dismissed the sex abuse lawsuit against Britain's Prince Andrew on Tuesday, three weeks after lawyers for the American woman who filed it reached a deal calling for the prince to make a substantial donation to his accuser's charity and declare he never meant to malign her character.

Texas county election official quits

The election administrator in Texas' most populous county submitted her resignation Tuesday following problems with last week's primary, including about 10,000 mail ballots that weren't counted the day of the election; issues with voting machines; and a lack of poll workers.

South Koreans vote for new president

South Koreans were voting for a new president early today, with a liberal ruling party candidate Lee Jae-myung considered a maverick and conservative former prosecutor Yoon Suk Yeol considered the favorites in a tight race that has aggravated the country's domestic divisions.

The winner will take office in May and serve a single five-year term as leader of the world's 10th largest economy.

Feds reverse dire finding on pesticide

U.S. wildlife officials reversed their previous finding that the pesticide malathion could jeopardize dozens of plants and animals with extinction. Wildlife service officials now say malathion could cause limited harm to hundreds of species, but is unlikely to jeopardize any of them with extinction as long as labels that dictate its use are changed, according to documents reviewed by The Associated Press.