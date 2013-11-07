Wednesday, March 09, 2022 1:00 am
Lotteries
Indiana
Daily 3 Midday: 6-3-6 – Superball: 3
Daily 4 Midday: 9-0-9-1 – Superball: 3
Quick Draw Midday: 1-12-17-18-19-20-24-34-37-38-44-52-58-64-65-66-67-71-72-78 – Bullseye: 52
Daily 3 Evening: 0-3-2 – Superball: 5
Daily 4 Evening: 2-7-9-3 – Superball: 5
Quick Draw Evening: 3-4-6-10-12-16-20-21-22-23-26-29-31-33-34-43-45-50-57-61 – Bullseye: 57
Cash 5: 7-9-17-24-34
Ohio
Pick 3 Midday: 1-6-2
Pick 4 Midday: 2-7-4-3
Pick 5 Midday: 9-2-8-6-9
Pick 3 Evening: 4-2-7
Pick 4 Evening: 3-0-3-4
Pick 5 Evening: 2-7-6-2-8
Rolling Cash 5: 5-7-9-36-37
Michigan
Midday Daily 3: 9-9-9
Midday Daily 4: 0-7-5-4
Daily 3: 0-0-0
Daily 4: 8-4-9-7
Fantasy 5: 7-11-13-16-24
Fantasy 5 Double Play: 9-22-32-38-39
Keno: 1-5-6-9-11-14-17-22-26-34-36-37-39-40-46-49-50-55-69-71-77-78
Poker Lotto: A?-10?-7?-8?-3?
Lucky for Life
1-8-17-26-41
Lucky Ball: 11
Cash4Life
11-15-44-50-51
Cash Ball: 2
Mega Millions
7-18-38-58-64
Mega Ball: 24
Megaplier: 3
Jackpot: $126 million
