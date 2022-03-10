US oil executive freed from Venezuela jail

MIAMI – An American oil executive freed from custody in Venezuela said that even as he celebrates with his family the end of a long “nightmare,” he's praying for the release of five colleagues who are still imprisoned and “deserve the same blessings.”

Gustavo Cardenas arrived to his home in Houston at 4 a.m. Wednesday after flying overnight from Caracas with a senior State Department official sent to negotiate the release of American prisoners in the South American country.

In a statement to The Associated Press, he said his imprisonment of more than four years “has caused a lot of suffering and pain, much more than I can explain with my words.”

He called for the prompt release of the remaining members of the Citgo 6 – for the Houston oil company where they all worked.

1st pig transplant recipient dies

The first person to receive a heart transplant from a pig has died, two months after the groundbreaking experiment, the Maryland hospital that performed the surgery announced Wednesday.

David Bennett, 57, died Tuesday at the University of Maryland Medical Center. Doctors didn't give an exact cause of death, saying only that his condition had begun deteriorating.

Ex Illinois speaker pleads not guilty

Former Illinois House Speaker Michael J. Madigan, who held a virtual lock on Statehouse power for most of the past four decades, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to multiple counts of racketeering and bribery.

Prosecutors charge the 79-year-old Democrat with racketeering conspiracy, using interstate facilities in aid of bribery, wire fraud and attempted extortion.

Scout abuse criminal case filed

Michigan authorities Wednesday announced the first criminal charges stemming from the state's review of child sexual abuse lawsuits against the Boy Scouts of America, charging a former troop leader before his release from a New York prison on separate crimes.

Mark Chapman, 51, is accused of sexually assaulting two boys at the time he was a scoutmaster in the Detroit suburb of Roseville, where he also worked in and attended the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Former prosecutor wins S. Korea poll

Yoon Suk Yeol, a conservative former top prosecutor and foreign policy neophyte, was elected South Korea's president in a win expected to herald a drive to seek a stronger alliance with the United States and take a tougher line on North Korea.

Clerk charged in election breach

A grand jury in Colorado has indicted a county election clerk who sowed doubt about the 2020 presidential election, alleging she was part of a “deceptive scheme” to breach voting system technology that is used across the country, according to the indictment made public Wednesday.

Tina Peters, a Republican elected in 2018 to oversee elections in Mesa County, was charged with seven felony and three misdemeanor counts.

Trump plane makes emergency landing

A plane carrying former President Donald Trump was forced to make an emergency landing in New Orleans last weekend after suffering engine failure over the Gulf of Mexico as the former president flew back to his Florida estate. A Trump spokesperson confirmed there was an emergency landing but declined to comment further.