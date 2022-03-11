US extends mask requirement for travel

WASHINGTON – Federal officials are extending the requirement for masks on planes and public transportation for one more month – through mid-April – while taking steps that could lead to lifting the rule.

The mask mandate was scheduled to expire March 18, but the Transportation Security Administration said Thursday it will extend the requirement through April 18.

TSA said the extra month will give the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention time to develop new, more targeted policies that will consider the number of cases of COVID-19 nationally and in local communities, and the risk of new variants.

The TSA enforces the rule, which extends to planes, buses, trains and transit hubs.

As of Thursday, more than 98% of the U.S. population is living in areas with low or medium COVID-19 case levels, meaning the CDC no longer recommends face masks in public indoor settings.

A decision to eventually scrap the mask requirement – one of the last vestiges of nationwide pandemic rules – has grown more likely in recent weeks as more states, even those led by Democratic governors, relaxed their own mandates.