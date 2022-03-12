Deforestation again sets Amazon record

RIO DE JANEIRO – Detected deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon reached a record high last month after a similar record the prior month.

Satellite alerts of deforestation in February corresponded to 77 square miles, the highest indicator for that month in seven years of record-keeping and 62% more than in the same month in 2021, according to preliminary data from the Brazilian space agency's Deter monitoring system that were released Friday.

Deter data last month showed January registered 166 square miles of deforestation, more than quadruple the level in the same month last year. January and February are among the months that register the least deforestation.

From August 2020 to July 2021, deforestation in reached a 15-year high after a 22% jump from the prior year.

Northern Ireland apologizes for abuse

The Northern Ireland government issued a formal apology on Friday to people who were abused in orphanages and children's homes, telling them that “the state let you down.”

Ministers from all five political parties in the Northern Ireland Assembly read out apologies to survivors gathered at the Stormont government buildings near Belfast. Representatives of six institutions where abuse took place also publicly said sorry to those who were harmed.

“We neglected you, rejected you, we made you feel unwanted,” said Education Minister Michelle McIlveen, from the Democratic Unionist Party. “It was not your fault. The state let you down.”

The yearslong inquiry found shocking levels of physical, sexual and mental abuse at institutions run by the state, churches and charities between 1922 and 1995.

Death toll rises in Darfur violence

At least 19 people have been killed in renewed tribal clashes in Sudan's volatile west Darfur region in the past 24 hours, a medical group said Friday. Violence between Arabs and non-Arabs in the same area of Jebel Moon also killed at least 16 people this week.

A spokesman for the General Coordination Body for Refugees and Displaced in Darfur, said Thursday that armed men attacked villages that morning and the fighting went on for hours. He blamed local Arab tribal militias known as janjaweed for the attack.

Human remains found in gator mouth

Sheriff's office divers searched a gator-infested canal in a Florida wilderness preserve after human remains were found in the mouth of a large alligator, officials said.

Divers for the Martin County Sheriff's Office searched a large area of the Hungryland Wildlife and Environmental Area in Indiantown, Florida, after the human remains were found inside the park Thursday.

A sheriff's officer sniper kept watch over the search in case any gators got too close to the divers. The park remained closed to visitors during the search. Indiantown is 38 miles northwest of West Palm Beach.

Woman arrested as 'hugging bandit'

Officers in Clearwater, Florida, said a “hugging bandit” was hugging older men and helping herself to their wallets. Police arrested Kathy Stevens, 65, on Thursday, according to a post from the police department.

Stevens faces more than a dozen charges from various law enforcement agencies around Tampa Bay. Police say Stevens approached men, pretending to know them, hugged them, then she'd “help herself to their wallets and credit cards.”

The Clearwater Police Department has four pending cases against her.