Finland, Sweden dismiss warnings

Finland and Sweden have countered warnings by a Russian official that military and political consequences may follow if the Nordic nations join NATO.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has cited NATO's expansion east as a reason for his invasion of Ukraine, saying it represents a security threat to Russia.

“We reject that kind of statement. Swedish security policy is determined by Sweden,” said Ann Linde, Sweden's minister for foreign affairs.

81 criminals executed in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia on Saturday executed 81 people convicted of crimes ranging from killings to belonging to militant groups, the largest known mass execution carried out in the kingdom in its modern history. The state-run Saudi Press Agency announced Saturday's executions, saying they included those “convicted of various crimes, including the murdering of innocent men, women and children.”

Child migrants allowed to seek asylum

Unaccompanied child migrants trying to enter the United States will no longer be denied a chance to seek asylum under new guidance announced by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention late Friday.

The change was announced shortly before a court order was to take effect that would have allowed the Biden administration to expel unaccompanied children seeking asylum.

Fentanyl poisons 5 West Point cadets

Police have made an arrest in connection with fentanyl overdoses that involved five cadets of the U.S. Military Academy at a Florida vacation home during spring break.

Six men and a woman overdosed on fentanyl-laced cocaine and were taken to hospitals Thursday, police said. A West Point spokeswoman said Saturday that five cadets were involved, four of them taken to a hospital. Fire officials said two of the patients were critically ill and on ventilators.