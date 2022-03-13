Sunday, March 13, 2022 1:00 am
On the air
Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
“This Week” on ABC
Time: 9 a.m.
Guests: Defense Department spokesman John Kirby; Maksym Kozytskyy, governor of Lviv Province, Ukraine
“Meet the Press” on NBC
Time: 9 a.m.
Guests: White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan; former Attorney General William Barr; former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch
“Face the Nation” on CBS
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Guests: Jake Sullivan; International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva; Allianz Chief Economic Adviser Mohamed El-Erian; Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla
“State of the Union” on CNN
Time: 9 a.m.
Guests: Jake Sullivan; Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio; Vitali Klitschko, mayor of Kyiv, Ukraine
Time: 12 p.m.
Guests: Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.; Latvian President Egils Levits
“Fox News Sunday”
Time: 9 a.m.
Guests: Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman; Sen. Jim Risch, R-Idaho
– Associated Press
