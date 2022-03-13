On the air

Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

“This Week” on ABC

Time: 9 a.m.

Guests: Defense Department spokesman John Kirby; Maksym Kozytskyy, governor of Lviv Province, Ukraine

“Meet the Press” on NBC

Time: 9 a.m.

Guests: White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan; former Attorney General William Barr; former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch

“Face the Nation” on CBS

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Guests: Jake Sullivan; International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva; Allianz Chief Economic Adviser Mohamed El-Erian; Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla

“State of the Union” on CNN

Time: 9 a.m.

Guests: Jake Sullivan; Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio; Vitali Klitschko, mayor of Kyiv, Ukraine

Time: 12 p.m.

Guests: Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.; Latvian President Egils Levits

“Fox News Sunday”

Time: 9 a.m.

Guests: Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman; Sen. Jim Risch, R-Idaho

