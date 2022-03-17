Feds, Florida massacre families settle

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Federal officials confirmed Wednesday that the U.S. Department of Justice has reached a multimillion-dollar settlement with the families of most of those killed or wounded in a 2018 Florida high school massacre over the FBI's failure to stop the gunman even though it had received information he intended to attack.

Attorneys for 16 of the 17 killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland and some of those wounded previously announced in November that they had reached a monetary settlement with the government over the FBI's failure to investigate a tip it received about a month before the massacre. The 17th family chose not to sue.

The government's announcement Wednesday said the settlement resolves 40 cases connected to the shooting for $127.5 million. The settlement does not amount to an admission of fault by the United States, according to a Justice Department news release.

4 dead in earthquake on Japanese coast

A powerful 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Fukushima in northern Japan on Wednesday night, smashing furniture, knocking out power and killing four people. A small tsunami reached shore, but the low-risk advisory was lifted by morning.

The region is part of northern Japan that was devastated by a deadly 9.0 quake and tsunami 11 years ago that caused nuclear reactor meltdowns that have left some parts uninhabitable.

UN push to raise aid for Yemen falls short

A United Nations appeal for Yemen Wednesday raised $1.3 billion, less than a third of what the organization had targeted to help the Arab world's poorest country, the U.N.'s humanitarian chief announced.

Martin Griffiths called the total “a disappointment,” given that the U.N. had set out to raise $4.27 billion to help alleviate the world's worst humanitarian disaster.

Threatened colleges to receive grants

Historically Black colleges and universities victimized by recent bomb threats can apply for federal grants under a program designed to help improve campus security and provide mental health resources, Vice President Kamala Harris announced Wednesday.

Harris said more than 80 anonymous bomb threats against historically Black colleges and universities and churches, as well as synagogues and other faith-based and academic institutions, had “brought fear and anxiety to places of peace.”

Awards typically range from $50,000 to $150,000 and the money can be used to hire mental health professionals and improve campus security.

Video released of '20 police custody death

A Southern California man died nearly two years ago as he screamed “I can't breathe” while multiple officers restrained him as they tried to take a blood sample, according to records and a video.

Edward Bronstein, 38, was taken into custody by California Highway Patrol officers on March 31, 2020, following a traffic stop. Bronstein died less than two months before George Floyd was killed by police in Minneapolis as he, too, repeatedly told officers “I can't breathe.”

A nearly 18-minute video, taken by a CHP sergeant at the Altadena station, was released Tuesday after a judge's order to make it public.

Judge frees Smollet during his appeal

Jussie Smollett was ordered released from jail Wednesday by an appeals court that agreed with his lawyers that he should be free pending the appeal of his conviction for lying to Chicago police about a racist and homophobic attack.

The decision came after a Cook County judge sentenced Smollett last week to immediately begin serving 150 days in jail for his conviction on five felony counts of disorderly conduct for lying to police.

2 Brits released from Iran jail after 5 years

Two British citizens who had been jailed in Iran for more than five years – a charity worker and a retired civil engineer – were on their way home Wednesday after the U.K. government settled a decades-old debt to Iran.

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, 43, and Anoosheh Ashoori, 67, landed in Oman following a two-hour flight from Tehran, and were expected to arrive in Britain late Wednesday.

South Dakota bars Facebook election aid

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem on Wednesday signed a bill to bar state election officials from accepting donations for election operating costs, taking aim at Mark Zuckerberg's donations that in 2020 helped officials hold elections in the midst of the pandemic.

Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, in 2020 donated $350 million nationwide to help local election offices collect and count ballots. Those donations, which were made through the Chicago-based Center for Technology and Civic Life, have been targeted in Republican-run states, spurred by anger and suspicion that Zuckerberg's money benefited Democrats.

Chris Cuomo seeking $125 million from CNN

Chris Cuomo wants an arbitrator to award him $125 million for his firing from CNN, alleging his bosses knew full well how he advised his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, and suggested they did the same themselves.

His filing seeking arbitration Wednesday exposed more ugliness at the network, where Cuomo, CNN chief Jeff Zucker and his top deputy, Allison Gollust, have all been ousted in the past three months.

Hydropower reservoir in West critically low

A massive reservoir known as a boating mecca dipped below a critical threshold on Tuesday raising new concerns about a source of power that millions of people in the U.S. West rely on for electricity.

Lake Powell's fall to below 3,525 feet puts it at its lowest level since the lake filled after the federal government dammed the Colorado River at Glen Canyon more than a half century ago.