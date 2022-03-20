High winds threaten to grow Texas blazes

EASTLAND, Texas – Fire crews in Texas hoped to make progress Saturday against a massive complex of wildfires that have killed one person and burned at least 50 homes, officials said. Gov. Greg Abbott declared a disaster in the 11 counties hardest hit.

Winds were expected to diminish Saturday, raising hopes for the attack on the flames. But gusty winds were expected to return today, again raising the wildfire threat to critical levels in western and central Texas. The Texas A&M Forest Services warned that fires could also affect parts of Oklahoma and Kansas, and Nebraska warned of an extreme fire risk.

Japan to invest $42 billion in India

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Saturday said his country will invest $42 billion in India over the next five years in a deal that is expected to boost bilateral trade.

Kishida met his counterpart, Narendra Modi, in New Delhi. Kishida said the investment plan will bring huge benefits to urban infrastructure and boost green energy.

Minnesota, public defenders reach deal

Minnesota public defenders reached a tentative contract agreement with the Minnesota Board of Public Defense, union officials said Saturday, averting a walkout that threatened to bring much of the state court system to a standstill.

The attorneys said they have been pushed to the brink by routinely high caseloads that have become unmanageable amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Afghanistan unhappiest country

Afghanistan is the unhappiest country in the world – even before the Taliban swept to power last August. That's according to a so-called World Happiness report released ahead of the U.N.-designated International Day of Happiness today.

The annual report ranked Afghanistan as last among 149 countries surveyed. Lebanon was the second saddest, with Botswana, Rwanda and Zimbabwe rounding out the bottom five. Finland ranked first, followed by Denmark and Switzerland, with Iceland and the Netherlands also in the top five.