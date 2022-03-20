Sunday, March 20, 2022 1:00 am
On the air
Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
“This Week” on ABC
Time: 9 a.m.
Guests: Sens. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., and John Barrasso, R-Wyo.; Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases
“Meet the Press” on NBC
Time: 9 a.m.
Guests: NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg; Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn.; Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.
“Face the Nation” on CBS
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Guests: Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin; Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.; Oksana Markarova, Ukraine's ambassador to the United States; Marie Yovanovitch, former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine
“State of the Union” on CNN
Time: 9 a.m.
Guests: Linda Thomas-Greenfield, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations; Marek Magierowski, Poland's ambassador to the United States; Kaja Kallas, prime minister of Estonia
“Fox News Sunday”
Time: 9 a.m.
Guests: U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy; Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb.
– Associated Press
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story