On the air

Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

“This Week” on ABC

Time: 9 a.m.

Guests: Sens. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., and John Barrasso, R-Wyo.; Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases

“Meet the Press” on NBC

Time: 9 a.m.

Guests: NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg; Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn.; Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.

“Face the Nation” on CBS

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Guests: Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin; Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.; Oksana Markarova, Ukraine's ambassador to the United States; Marie Yovanovitch, former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine

“State of the Union” on CNN

Time: 9 a.m.

Guests: Linda Thomas-Greenfield, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations; Marek Magierowski, Poland's ambassador to the United States; Kaja Kallas, prime minister of Estonia

“Fox News Sunday”

Time: 9 a.m.

Guests: U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy; Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb.

– Associated Press