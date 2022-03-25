Michigan city closes road for salamanders to cross

MARQUETTE, Mich. – An Upper Peninsula city is closing a portion of a road to vehicular traffic every night to protect migrating salamanders.

The city of Marquette has closed part of Peter White Drive in Presque Isle Park from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. daily until April 15 or until the migration is completed, the city said. Barricades will be placed and removed daily to prevent vehicular traffic in the area. Only foot traffic is permitted.

“Protecting the blue-spotted salamanders' migration is vital, as they are an indicator species, informing us about the health of our environment,” said Kathleen Henry of the Superior Watershed Partnership.