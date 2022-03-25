Report: Thomas' wife texted with Meadows

WASHINGTON – Virginia Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows exchanged 29 text messages in the days and weeks after the 2020 presidential election, imploring him to act to overturn the results – furthering then-President Donald Trump's lies that the free and fair vote was marred by nonexistent fraud, according to copies of the messages obtained by the Washington Post and CBS News.

The Post reported that on Nov. 10, three days after the election and after The Associated Press and other news outlets declared Democrat Joe Biden the winner, Virginia Thomas, a conservative activist, texted to Meadows: “Help This Great President stand firm, Mark!!! ... You are the leader, with him, who is standing for America's constitutional governance at the precipice. The majority knows Biden and the Left is attempting the greatest Heist of our History.”

Copies of the texts – 21 sent by her, eight sent in reply by Meadows – were provided to the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, riot.

Kidnap plotters had grenades: Insider

A second insider in a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer told jurors Thursday that the group was prepared to use a grenade launcher and machine gun to fight security officers at her vacation home.

Kaleb Franks, who pleaded guilty in February, backed up many points offered a day earlier by Ty Garbin, another man who admitted a role in a wild scheme to abduct Whitmer and somehow take her by boat out to Lake Michigan.

Franks, 27, said an alleged leader, Adam Fox, believed Whitmer's COVID-19 restrictions were “tyrannical” and that the U.S. Constitution gave the men a right to strike back.

Jones again no-show at deposition

Citing health problems, Alex Jones defied a Connecticut judge's order to show up for a deposition Thursday in a case brought by relatives of victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting who sued the Infowars host for calling the massacre a hoax.

It was the second straight day Jones did not appear for the scheduled deposition in Austin, Texas.

“Somebody on death row is allowed to go get their medical treatment, and hearings and things are postponed. But I'm treated worse than somebody on death row,” Jones said in pre-recorded comments broadcast on his show Thursday.

Arizona latest to pass abortion bill

The Arizona Legislature on Thursday joined the growing list of Republican-led states to pass aggressive anti-abortion legislation. The House voted on party lines to outlaw abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy, mirroring a Mississippi law now being considered by the nation's high court.

Kansas legislator forced to apologize

A Kansas House member has apologized after asking a Native American lawmaker if she used a tomahawk rather than a gavel when she was presiding over the House.

On Wednesday, Rep. Ponka-We Victors Cozad, a Democrat from Wichita, used her gavel to quiet the House. It was the first known time a Native American lawmaker had presided over the body, the Topeka Capital-Journal reported.

Rep. John Wheeler, 74, a Republican, turned around and said he “was just checking to see if that was a tomahawk.”

Somali lawmaker among 48 killed

A prominent Somali female lawmaker and outspoken government critic was among at least 48 people killed in a suicide bombing that hit a polling station in rural central Somalia, according to officials, who said 108 others were injured.